GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Chinese Trailer And Poster Reveals First Look At [SPOILER]'s Shocking Return

Ahead of the movie's arrival in theaters this Friday, a new Chinese trailer for Godzilla x Kong has been revealed which wraps up with a major spoiler as an iconic Titan's return is finally confirmed...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2024 08:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: SFFGazette.com

A few hours ago, the first social media reactions for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire surfaced. Mostly positive, they promise a crazy couple of hours in the theater for MonsterVerse fans, and a new Chinese trailer for the movie is bound to build even more hype.

However, we should warn you that it contains some major SPOILERS for the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel. 

Still here? Well, throughout this sneak peek - which was first shared on SFFGazette.com - there's a tonne of never-before-seen shots from the movie, as Godzilla and King Kong find themselves battling it out with the Skar King and the formidable Shimo. 

However, the most jaw-dropping reveal is saved for last: leaks have previously confirmed this would happen, but we now get our first look at Mothra! We last saw the iconic kaiju in Godzilla: King of the Monsters when she transferred her atomic powers to Godzilla after making a sacrifice play against King Ghidorah. 

This Mothra is presumably from the egg mentioned at the end of that movie, meaning it's too early to say who or what she's loyal to. Chances are the Titan will end up being a key part of at least one epic battle in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, anyway! 

You can check out the new trailer and poster below. The latter also puts Mothra front and centre as these Titans go to war with each other...

GJken-OTaw-AAin-Yl-2

The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Social Media Reactions Range From Underwhelming To An Atomic Blast
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/26/2024, 8:09 PM
Queen of the monsters
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 3/26/2024, 8:17 PM
Eh
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/26/2024, 8:21 PM
That's cool. What can I say, I'm a sucker for pretty glowing colors.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 8:25 PM
I dig that poster…

I didn’t really realize this till now but both Kong and Godzilla are literally fighting dark mirrors of each other which is a trope I’ve personally always liked.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/26/2024, 8:34 PM
I liked the look of that Spider/crab monster fight.
dracula
dracula - 3/26/2024, 8:34 PM
Hopefully after this they get more toho monsters (or other japanese monsters like Gamera)

Or

They get more creative than

Cloverfield monster knock offs
White gozilla
Old Kong
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/26/2024, 8:52 PM
@dracula - LEGIT DO A CLOVERFIELD SEQUEL THAT’S NOT A STUPID EVENT HORIZON KNOCKOFF
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/26/2024, 9:10 PM
@dracula - War of the Gargantuans
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/26/2024, 8:35 PM
Did they ever explain how underground has sunlight?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/26/2024, 8:52 PM
@Matchesz - very high quality LED lighting
dracula
dracula - 3/26/2024, 8:40 PM
They will finally save Mothra
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/26/2024, 8:40 PM
Swear Mothra was alrady glimpsed in a TV spot, and it was posted on this site...
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/26/2024, 8:42 PM
Boring. So it’s vs their evil twins.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/26/2024, 8:47 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 3/26/2024, 8:52 PM
They couldn't come up with better main villains? Just evil versions of Kong and Godzilla which is lame as hell.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/26/2024, 9:09 PM
@SirDuckAlot - yup
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/26/2024, 8:52 PM
User Comment Image

