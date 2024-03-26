GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Chinese Trailer And Poster Reveals First Look At [SPOILER]'s Shocking Return

A few hours ago, the first social media reactions for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire surfaced. Mostly positive, they promise a crazy couple of hours in the theater for MonsterVerse fans, and a new Chinese trailer for the movie is bound to build even more hype.

However, we should warn you that it contains some major SPOILERS for the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel.

Still here? Well, throughout this sneak peek - which was first shared on SFFGazette.com - there's a tonne of never-before-seen shots from the movie, as Godzilla and King Kong find themselves battling it out with the Skar King and the formidable Shimo.

However, the most jaw-dropping reveal is saved for last: leaks have previously confirmed this would happen, but we now get our first look at Mothra! We last saw the iconic kaiju in Godzilla: King of the Monsters when she transferred her atomic powers to Godzilla after making a sacrifice play against King Ghidorah.

This Mothra is presumably from the egg mentioned at the end of that movie, meaning it's too early to say who or what she's loyal to. Chances are the Titan will end up being a key part of at least one epic battle in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, anyway!

You can check out the new trailer and poster below. The latter also puts Mothra front and centre as these Titans go to war with each other...

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.