GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Gets One Final Trailer And Awesome Posters As Tickets Finally Go On Sale

Tickets for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire went on sale earlier today and, to mark the occasion, one final trailer has been released for the movie which honours the MonsterVerse's 10-year legacy.

It's a little surreal to watch this teaser and see just how grounded the franchise was before Godzilla vs. Kong came along in 2021. These movies have changed a lot since Gareth Edwards rebooted the franchise with 2014's Godzilla, anyway, and The New Empire looks like a completely bonkers ride for Kaiju fans.

ReadD 3D, ScreenX, and Dolby have all shared new posters for Adam Wingard's latest entry into the series and, unsurprisingly, the spotlight is put squarely on the fact these two Titans are putting their differences aside to team up.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened during the tail end of the pandemic and, despite being released simultaneously on Max, it still made a respectable $470.1 million at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, we're expecting this follow-up to be a hit.

You can take a look at the new trailer and posters for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below (via SFFGazette.com).

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.