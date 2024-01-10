GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE International Trailer Stomps Online As Release Date Moves Up

Good news for Kaiju fans, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will now stomp into theaters two weeks earlier than previously advertised.

Legendary and Warner Bros. have removed Bong Joon-Ho‘s sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17 from its schedule entirely (a new date will be announced down the line), and moved the latest MonsterVerse instalment into its March 29 spot.

We also have a new Japanese trailer for the movie, and while it does reuse some footage from the first teaser, it also contains several brand-new shots of the iconic Titans joining forces to combat the powerful threat of the Skar King.

Like Kong, the Skar King is another giant ape from Hollow Earth, but we had heard rumors that Godzilla would also have a villainous counterpart to contend with, and some recent tie-in merchandise made it official.

These action figures not only gave us our best look yet at the Scar King, but revealed an albino, seemingly frost-based creature known as Shimo, who you can also see below.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Are you looking forward to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Drop us a comment down below.