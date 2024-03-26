GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Social Media Reactions Range From "Underwhelming" To "An Atomic Blast"

The world premiere for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was last night and that means we now have the first social media reactions (via SFFGazette.com).

For the most part, they're positive; the action sounds every bit as ridiculous as what we've seen in the movie's trailers and, crucially, the kaiju battles sound like a highlight. Unfortunately, the consensus is that the story and human characters don't work anywhere near as well, with the latter mostly failing to make any sort of meaningful impact.

On the plus side, it does sound like we can look forward to a scene-stealing performance from Dan Stevens!

ALSO READ: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Chinese Trailer

And Poster Confirms A HUGE Return And Drops Major SPOILERS

Based on these and other verdicts shared across X, the movie probably won't change the minds of those who still aren't on board with the franchise. However, like Godzilla vs. Kong, we're not expecting this follow-up to be a critical darling and, for most MonsterVerse fans, that's unlikely to matter.

Still, with monsters as popular as Godzilla and Kong arguably review-proof, it should have a roar-some weekend at the box office.

Take a look at first Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire social media reactions in the X posts below.

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.