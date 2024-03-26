GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Social Media Reactions Range From "Underwhelming" To "An Atomic Blast"

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Social Media Reactions Range From "Underwhelming" To "An Atomic Blast"

Early word is in on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and while it sounds like the monster action delivers, the story and human characters sound more than a little underwhelming. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2024 12:03 PM EST
The world premiere for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was last night and that means we now have the first social media reactions (via SFFGazette.com).

For the most part, they're positive; the action sounds every bit as ridiculous as what we've seen in the movie's trailers and, crucially, the kaiju battles sound like a highlight. Unfortunately, the consensus is that the story and human characters don't work anywhere near as well, with the latter mostly failing to make any sort of meaningful impact. 

On the plus side, it does sound like we can look forward to a scene-stealing performance from Dan Stevens!

And Poster Confirms A HUGE Return And Drops Major SPOILERS

Based on these and other verdicts shared across X, the movie probably won't change the minds of those who still aren't on board with the franchise. However, like Godzilla vs. Kong, we're not expecting this follow-up to be a critical darling and, for most MonsterVerse fans, that's unlikely to matter.

Still, with monsters as popular as Godzilla and Kong arguably review-proof, it should have a roar-some weekend at the box office. 

Take a look at first Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire social media reactions in the X posts below.

The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/26/2024, 12:07 PM
Gonna place my bet on it being shit.
CoHost
CoHost - 3/26/2024, 12:08 PM
Never forget who's the OG.

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/26/2024, 12:09 PM
I don’t believe them. It looks. Terrible.
BigMikeReviews
BigMikeReviews - 3/26/2024, 12:16 PM
I'm hoping it's in the so bad it's good camp. The worst this film can be is mediocre, you need to go balls to the wall schlocky in order for it to work on a fun level.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/26/2024, 12:20 PM
It’s crazy that, even with the annoying younger actors, that Monarch had a better kaiju human story than these movies ever havex
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/26/2024, 12:41 PM
@mountainman - in fairness, they were the focus and had time to flesh out.
Monarch worked as well as it did because it was across a series.
Same goes for Skull Island imo
mountainman
mountainman - 3/26/2024, 12:45 PM
@Slotherin - I understand that 10 hours gives more time to flesh people out than 2-3 hours does. That being said, they write these characters in the movies as bad caricatures.

Godzilla Minus One had a compelling human story so it is possible to do in a movie timeframe.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/26/2024, 1:06 PM
@mountainman - that's not untrue about the caricatures part.
I haven't seen Minus One yet. Feel free to shoot spoilers if you don't mind me asking what it's got going for it.
I'm pursuing a theory on this.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/26/2024, 12:22 PM
Seeing it Friday in a Dolby theater. Should be a fun ride.
Gambito
Gambito - 3/26/2024, 12:25 PM
Just can’t go wrong with Dan Stevens! Put on some muscle and he’d be the perfect new Batman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 12:47 PM
@Gambito - idk about him as Batman but he could make a good Joker

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/26/2024, 12:30 PM
I just want to watch big monsters fighting. It sounds like this movie has big monsters fighting.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/26/2024, 12:42 PM
@SATW42 - see? You get it
mountainman
mountainman - 3/26/2024, 12:46 PM
@SATW42 - I agree that is the appeal of these movies but the 80% of runtime with the humans is always such a chore to get through.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/26/2024, 12:32 PM
"The consensus is that the story and human characters don't work anywhere near as well"
-For the 10,000th time: No one goes to see these movies for the human characters.
That'd be like watching porn for "the story".

Show me buildings getting stepped on, people running from tidal waves, and monsters punching each other and I'm happy!
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/26/2024, 12:42 PM
@Feralwookiee - exactly. These movies encapsulate the trope of "Just here for Godzilla"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 12:37 PM
Glad to see the mostly positive reactions atleast from this , headline made it seem like it was gonna be more mixed then it actually is as of now.

Anyway knew the monster stuff would deliver but glad to see praise for Dan Stevens , you could tell from the trailers that he knew the type of film he was in and was having fun!!.

User Comment Image

Also , it being an 80’s cartoon come to life is good news for Wingard’s Thundercats.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/26/2024, 12:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - hell yeah. While I would like more diversity in the tone of these films, as a direct follow up to GvK, I don't know what people had been expecting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 12:42 PM
@Slotherin - agreed

Plus you still have variety in that we just had Godzilla Minus One which was more serious
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/26/2024, 12:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - definitely.
I feel like the Monsterverse has a lot of promise, especially as shown with the addition of Monarch and Skull Island but they need to resist the temptation to continue to team up Godzilla and Kong for the next one or to outdo this one in scale. Admittedly I'm not sure how that would best be done..
But I do have faith you can bring another classic monster into the next one and dial it back a bit to give a better human side.

In that same breath, I'm still completely down for something set in ancient times with Godzilla that has either no humans or ancient ones from either that shrine to Godzilla or somewhere else in Hollow Earth.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/26/2024, 12:40 PM
Ill still see it. i dont watch these, like the Japanese Godzilla movies for the plot or humans. I do wish this monsterverse had a better plot but im not really complaining. i DO hope that Godzilla doesnt get overshadowed in this by Kong cuz im all team Godzilla. Anyways, i'm in. Love me some good popcorn flick where i can sit back and watch monsters destroy shit and beat the piss out of each other
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/26/2024, 12:47 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - "I do wish this monsterverse had a better plot"

If you haven't, check out Monarch on AppleTV+. It's a well-executed Lost-lite potboiler with a great cast and some real surprises.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/26/2024, 12:48 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Rare disagreement on for us here. I like Kong a lot and really enjoy what they’ve done with him in this series.

And I do love the monster action, I just wish that 80% of the runtime of these movies wasn’t a complete bore with the humans.

The only monster verse movies with decent human elements were 2015 Godzilla and Kong Skull Island IMO.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/26/2024, 12:58 PM
@mountainman - 2014*
I'm prone to agree. I mostly don't mind because the "here for Godzilla" trope heavily applies but it would be nice to have something that anchors in better again from the human side of things
mountainman
mountainman - 3/26/2024, 1:03 PM
@Slotherin - I’ll compare to the Transformers movies. Sure we all like the big robot battle action, but a lot of the movies in that series were just such a chore to get through when the story and characters weren’t interesting at all.

Bumblebee and the first Transformers are my favorite in the series and they had the best human stories.
grif
grif - 3/26/2024, 12:43 PM
it can only go up from the last one. nothing was good about it. if this is worse. lord help us


Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/26/2024, 1:02 PM
@grif - why do you hate fun?
Arthorious
Arthorious - 3/26/2024, 12:57 PM
So basically like the last few Legendary Monsterverse films: great action and the monsters look fantastic, but the plot and humans suck
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/26/2024, 12:59 PM
@Arthorious - this should shock no one.
It honestly has no impact on it for me.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/26/2024, 1:24 PM
As long as Mothra is really in it, I'll watch it. I'm just not going to theaters to see it.

