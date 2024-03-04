GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE TV Spot Sees King Kong (Literally) Riding Godzilla Into Battle

In Godzilla vs. Kong, the titular Titans went to war with each other before eventually combining forces to lay waste to the rampaging Mecha-Godzilla (which was imbued with the mind of King Ghidorah). It was all pretty bonkers, but something tells us that movie will pale in comparison to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

A new TV spot for the movie has been released (via SFFGazette.com) which shows King Kong riding Godzilla into battle. Fans have already started losing their mind on social media, with the scene described by some as the most iconic MonsterVerse moment to date.

Some kaiju purists, however, are less impressed but this franchise is doing its own thing with these iconic monsters. For better or worse, those a far cry from TOHO's classic efforts.

"As soon as the [last] movie came out and the audiences started to see it, I was like, 'You just can't separate these two guys again,'" filmmaker Adam Wingard said earlier this year. "It's too exciting having them in one movie. And now, the next one has to be about the continuation of that relationship, which is going to be the team-up."

"The skills that it takes to create a giant monster movie are so specific that you have to learn them, and only at the end of production was I like, 'Oh wait, now I know,'" he continued. "I had all these different ideas of what I would do next time and how I could improve upon it."

Watch this new TV spot for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in the player below.

Kong rides Godzilla in a new teaser for #GodzillaXKong: The New Empire. pic.twitter.com/Z9hhNn7ppF — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 3, 2024

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.