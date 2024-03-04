GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE TV Spot Sees King Kong (Literally) Riding Godzilla Into Battle

The latest Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire TV spot features King Kong and Godzilla rampaging into battle together, only for the former to then start riding his newfound frenemy! Check it out right here...

By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2024 09:03 AM EST
In Godzilla vs. Kong, the titular Titans went to war with each other before eventually combining forces to lay waste to the rampaging Mecha-Godzilla (which was imbued with the mind of King Ghidorah). It was all pretty bonkers, but something tells us that movie will pale in comparison to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

A new TV spot for the movie has been released (via SFFGazette.com) which shows King Kong riding Godzilla into battle. Fans have already started losing their mind on social media, with the scene described by some as the most iconic MonsterVerse moment to date.

Some kaiju purists, however, are less impressed but this franchise is doing its own thing with these iconic monsters. For better or worse, those a far cry from TOHO's classic efforts.

"As soon as the [last] movie came out and the audiences started to see it, I was like, 'You just can't separate these two guys again,'" filmmaker Adam Wingard said earlier this year. "It's too exciting having them in one movie. And now, the next one has to be about the continuation of that relationship, which is going to be the team-up."

"The skills that it takes to create a giant monster movie are so specific that you have to learn them, and only at the end of production was I like, 'Oh wait, now I know,'" he continued. "I had all these different ideas of what I would do next time and how I could improve upon it."

Watch this new TV spot for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in the player below.

The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.

BlackStar25 - 3/4/2024, 9:45 AM
I read the title and said BULLSHIT.....LMFAOOOOOO. They going crazy with this one.
bobevanz - 3/4/2024, 9:46 AM
Idc what happens in this movie, after Minus Color I'm just happy we got the best Godzilla movie in my lifetime
MotherGooseUPus - 3/4/2024, 9:56 AM
@bobevanz - never saw Minus Color, but did see Minus One. it's def the best new Godzilla film and easily top 3 Godzilla movies of all time. Right there with the original 1954 and Godzilla Revenge aka Godzilla 1985
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2024, 9:47 AM




Looks fun imo!!.

I know some are down on this after Minus One but you can have both types of tones people (if you just prefer one over the other then that’s fine).

Plus , this isn’t a new thing since some older Godzilla & Kong films have gone down a more fantastical or silly route too.
FlopWatchers5 - 3/4/2024, 9:52 AM
The first blockbuster of the year
JustAWaffle - 3/4/2024, 9:54 AM
I loves me some big dumb fun.
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/4/2024, 9:54 AM
You see the footage of Godzilla hugging Kong and King giving Godzilla a peck on the chin? So awesome seeing besties reunited 🤣😜👍🙌
?si=_rKbP5VX04mIAqeL
MotherGooseUPus - 3/4/2024, 9:55 AM
well... that was absurd and i love it. wish they were more enemies than "friends" but i get the team up idea. i'm more excited for this movie after the last trailer. It is at the opposite end of the spectrum from Minus One which was masterpiece, imo. Kinda was hoping we'd see more of this in the last movie...
Slotherin - 3/4/2024, 10:01 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - they have indicated it will be more of a rocky alliance with a comparison made to a buddy cop film with rival officers who hate eachother
SonOfAGif - 3/4/2024, 9:55 AM
Rocket using War Machine as a surfboard into battle is still iconic.
EZBeast - 3/4/2024, 9:56 AM
It is getting so god damn hard to avoid these tv spots online...
IAmAHoot - 3/4/2024, 9:58 AM
S8R8M - 3/4/2024, 10:00 AM
I don't do drugs. However, I want whatever these people are having.
I bet they have some killer dreams!
Slotherin - 3/4/2024, 10:01 AM
@S8R8M - I'll definitely see this twice: once sober and once [frick]ed up
Slotherin - 3/4/2024, 10:01 AM
[frick] yeah
AllsGood - 3/4/2024, 10:02 AM
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Opening Night. I'm on Team Kong :)
Origame - 3/4/2024, 10:04 AM
When I read the title I thought, "like a horse? Wouldn't that be painful with the spikes? Unless..."

?si=iFqPVLN04yJ3LvWj

