MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Says Edgar Wright's BARBARELLA Remake Is "Gonna Be Worth The Wait"

The critical and commercial success of movies like Anyone But You and Immaculate meant it was easy for Sydney Sweeney to shrug off Madame Web. She's also confessed that starring in the Marvel movie was a means to an end when it came to strengthening her relationship with Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright's Barbarella remake is one of many projects Sweeney is attached to as her star in Hollywood continues to rise (both as an actor and producer). However, it's been three years since we first learned the movie was in development.

Wright is busy shooting The Running Man, while Sweeney has everything from Split Fiction to The Housemaid and her untitled Christy Martin biopic on the way. So, has Barbarella fallen by the wayside as her schedule becomes increasingly jam-packed?

"I was just in London and had a meeting to discuss the story and the script," Sweeney tells Empire (via SFFGazette.com). "I can't say too much, but it's really going to come together in a very, very fun and big way. It's a long process. I don't think people realise how long some things can take, but it's gonna be worth the wait."

"Yes, it is [on my bucket list]!" she enthused. "That's what I'm saying! My thirties, I've really got to step it up!"

Barbarella was created by French comic book writer Jean-Claude Forest. She first appeared in the French comic Barbarella, serialised in V Magazine in 1962, before later being published as a graphic novel.

The character is a futuristic space adventurer and interstellar agent from the 41st century. She navigates various planets and encounters strange beings and situations, often depicted in a highly sexualized and psychedelic manner.

Barbarella gained international fame with the 1968 film adaptation directed by Roger Vadim, starring Jane Fonda in the titular role. The movie, though not a huge success upon release, has since become a cult classic, beloved for its campy style, erotic themes, and iconic visuals.

Talking about Barbarella last March, Sweeney said, "I mean, Barbarella is just such a fun character to explore. She really just embraces her femininity and her sexuality, and I love that. She uses sex as a weapon and I think it’s such an interesting way into a sci-fi world. I’ve always wanted to do sci-fi. So we’ll see what happens."

Are you excited to see the Barbarella remake take shape? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.