MEGALOPOLIS: Lionsgate To Distribute Francis Ford Coppola's Divisive Sci-Fi Epic In The U.S.

There was some concern that Francis Ford Coppola's self-funded passion-project, Megalopolis, might have trouble finding a U.S. distributor following reports of the legendary's filmmaker's alleged on-set antics, but Lionsgate has now announced that it's signed a deal to distribute the movie in theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

“Francis is a legend. For many of us, his gifts to cinema were one of the inspirations to devote our own careers to film," said Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "It is a true privilege to work with him, and to bring this incredible, audacious, and utterly unique movie to theatrical audiences. At Lionsgate, we strive to be a home for bold and daring artists, and Megalopolis proves there is no one more bold or daring than the maestro, Francis Ford Coppola.”

Coppola added, “One rule of business I’ve always followed and prioritized (to my benefit) is to continue working with companies and teams who over time have proven to be good friends as well as great collaborators. This is why I am thrilled to have Adam Fogelson and Lionsgate Studios release Megalopolis. I am confident they will apply the same tender love and care given to Apocalypse Now, which is currently in its 45th year of astounding revenue and appreciation.”

Shortly after the first teaser debuted last month, The Guardian published a piece detailing some of the (alleged) behaviour of the Apocalypse Now director.

Among other things, it's said that Coppola chose to sit in his trailer smoking weed for hours on end while the cast and crew were waiting to film. He has also been accused of pulling scantily clad or naked female extras onto his lap and attempting to kiss them to "get them in the mood."

One crew member said that it was like "watching a train wreck unfold day after day, week after week, and knowing that everybody there had tried their hardest to help the train wreck be avoided."

After reportedly ditching the volume in favor of the more traditional green screen, Coppola was heard to say: "I don’t want to make a Marvel movie." Another anonymous crew member notes: "But at the end of the day, that’s what he ended up shooting."

Reviews have been mixed (the film currently sits at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes), and depending on which critics you choose to trust, Megalopolis is either a masterpiece, an unmitigated disaster, or somewhere in between!

Have a read through the mixed reactions below.

"An accident destroys a New York City-like metropolis already in decay. Caesar, an idealist, aims to rebuild the city as a sustainable utopia, while the venal mayor, Frank Cicero, has other plans. Coming between the opposing men and their visions is Frank’s socialite daughter, Julia. Tired of the attention and power she was born with, Julia searches for her life’s meaning."

Megalopolis stars Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman, and D.B. Sweeney.