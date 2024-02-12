New KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Trailer And Character Posters Released

20th Century Studios shared a brand-new trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes last night during the Super Bowl, and this latest look at the movie should assuage any concerns about Disney's decision to continue the franchise.

We had assumed Matt Reeves' War for the Planet of the Apes would be the final installment in the saga, but we found out back in 2019 that a brand-new Apes movie was in the works with with Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) at the helm.

Kingdom takes place over 300 hundred years after the events of the last film. In this timeline, apes are living in (relative) harmony as the dominant species on the planet, with humans eking out a near feral existence. As the tyrannical Proximus Caesar attempts to solidify his rule by harnessing ancient human technology, the heroic Noa joins forces with a young woman and vows to keep her safe in a society that no longer values human life.

Check out the new trailer below, along with some new character posters.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.