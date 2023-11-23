REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Director Zack Snyder Explains Title's Dual Meaning As First Look Drops

The first still from Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver has been released, while filmmaker Zack Snyder has explained the dual meaning behind that title and Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire...

By JoshWilding - Nov 23, 2023 05:11 AM EST
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

Justice League director Zack Snyder has ambitious plans for his Rebel Moon Universe, hence why a movie that was once pitched to Lucasfilm as a Star Wars project is now arriving on Netflix in two parts (with podcasts, an animated spin-off, and video game all also planned).

The first, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire premieres next month and the second, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, is following in April 2024. 

Thanks to Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com), we have a first look at the sequel. The still doesn't reveal a huge amount, but it does offer a taste of the clash between the evil Imperium and the warriors who have assembled to defend the vulnerable moon of Veldt. The sci-fi franchise's lead, Sofia Boutella's Kora, is put front and centre. 

"We had the titles for a long time," Snyder tells the site. "A Child Of Fire has a double meaning. The Child Of Fire could be Princess Issa, this myth that runs through the stories. The robots that we refer to as Jimmy, the Anthony Hopkins character, were created to protect the unborn Issa and lost all their purpose when she was assassinated."

"Kora is also a child of fire: she was a war orphan," he continues. "Her home was burned down and she was snatched up and brought into the army."

Snyder would go on to explain, "[Kora’s] nickname is the Scargiver, which is also related to her relationship with Princess Issa. Those two myths are braided together in a pretty cool way, I think."

"The second movie is really a war movie. At the beginning they harvest the crops, and we have a bunch of stuff in the village, sort of the ‘Why We Fight’ aspect of the movie. We have time for relationships. Then the next thing is the big battle. It’s really fun."

Take a closer look at this Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver sneak peek below.

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. 

The movie's cast, many of whom are spotlighted on the character posters below, includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of "Jimmy." 

Other cast members include Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll. 

Snyder directs from a script he wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiving follows on April 19, 2024.

Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 5:51 AM
@worcestershire - Finding it hard to be optimistic, been there too often with Zack only to e disappointed as a result but do hope it does turn out well and enjoyed by all who choose to check it out. Still on my lift of stuff I plan to watch, the list is long however so how soon I do may be swayed by reactions to it once it lands to be honest :D
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 5:51 AM
Cautiously optimistic about this. I’m glad Zack is getting to do at Netflix what he wants without interference. I still believe he was given too much to manage in a short time without creative support with regards to DC.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 6:04 AM
A small example is the water bubble in Justice League for Aquaman to talk under water. That was stupid if we’re being honest. You’re doing superhuman characters, no need to try to make it “realistic”. I really hope James Gunn goes full on comic book with DC. I’m still skeptical cause it’s him, he has a weird relationship with humor, but we’ll see
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 6:08 AM
@Apophis71 - enjoy what you gotta enjoy dude, and make up your mind when you watch it yourself :)
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 6:25 AM
@worcestershire - Same and all the best to you :)
Mrnorth1921 - 11/23/2023, 6:46 AM
Why is he showing off stills for part 2? When part 1 isn’t even out yet?
Humperdink - 11/23/2023, 3:27 PM
@Mrnorth1921 -

Next week we'll see "concept art for the video game & animated series for Part 3 of the shared universe" that will just fade away as usual. One of Zack's problems is that he doesn't know how to pace himself.

He doesn't wait for interest, just jumps ahead with his eyes closed.
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2023, 7:51 AM
Have never really been a big Star Wars guy but I am looking forward to checking this out.
dragon316 - 11/23/2023, 7:55 AM
Kinda sounds like avatar with blue giant elf’s slow in first one but sequel have better action maybe first will have more exciting stuff
Forthas - 11/23/2023, 8:13 AM
The cast of this film is underrated! I think we can expect pretty good performances.
theBlackSquare - 11/23/2023, 11:45 AM
PLease tell me that's concept art and not a still? Is this film being composited in PowerPoint?
DocSpock - 11/23/2023, 12:00 PM


Just another crapola Star Wars rip off.

Snyder ruined the DCFU, and now he sets his sights higher as he devolves into Michael Bay.

