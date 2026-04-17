Rick Moranis And Daphne Zuniga On Reuniting For Spaceballs: The New One After 40 Years

CinemaCon 2026 was filled with tons of exciting news and announcements, but one of the brightest parts of the week was seeing Rick Moranis return to the spotlight. After more than two decades away from live-action films, the 72-year-old comedy legend is officially coming back to the big screen in Spaceballs: The New One, the long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks' beloved 1987 sci-fi spoof.

Moranis will reprise his role as Lone Starr's father's brother's nephew's cousin's former roommate. Though some of you may know him better as Dark Helmet.

Prior to Amazon MGM Studios' big stage event, Moranis appeared alongside Daphne Zuniga (Queen Vespa) and briefly spoke with the media. Talking to Deadline, the two actors discussed what it was like to reunite on the set of Spaceballs: The New One, nearly 40 year after the original movie.

"Most of the time, certainly in the beginning when i was in costume and on the set, I would look at Bill or Daphne and go, 'I don't believe this. How is this possible 39 years later?'" Moranis recalled.

"Especially with Bill, who came along with a son this time," he continued, referring to the new casting addition of Lewis Pullman.

Lewis Pullman will be playing the character Starburst, the son of Queen Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and Lone Starr (Bill Pullman).

Agreeing with Rick Moranis' sentiment, Daphne added, "I was just like, 'How am I so lucky?' It's great to work in this business, and sometimes you do things and they're great or they are alright, but this was like a dream. Just a dream to go, at this point in my life, to be able to go play and be silly."

"We would do a take and then Josh Greenbaum, our director, would go, 'We're going again, just try saying this and try saying that.'" It was like play and improve. The camera would keep rolling. It was just fun, creatively fun," she said.

Rick Moranis and Daphne Zuniga on reuniting with the OG cast for the new #Spaceballs film: “This was a dream” pic.twitter.com/1BHaLdAoCm — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 16, 2026

During the Amazon MGM Studios' CinemaCon presentation, it was revealed that the sequel to Spaceballs will officially be titled Spaceballs: The New One. It was announced last week that the highly anticiapted sequel will hit theaters on April 23, 2027.

Amazon MGM Studios still has not revealed the synopsis of the movie, though I've heard its locked behind the same combination used to protect Planet Druidia's air shield. .only offering a teaser logline that reads: "Plot details are being kept under lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield."

Fans in attendance were treated to an exclusive trailer that, unfortunately, has not been shared online. However, according to Variety, the footage "spoofed everything from 'Star Wars' to 'Avatar' to 'Harry Potter.' Just like the opening to 'The Force Awakens,' there’s a sandy desert scene with robots and Jedi-like explorers wandering the dunes — plus someone frozen in carbonite like Han Solo."

According to attendees, one clip also featured "Moranis' Lord Dark Helmet peeing at a urinal next to a Na'vi from 'Avatar.'"

After 40 years of hypersleep, there's no shortage of sci-fi material for Spaceballs: The New One to spoof, and it sounds like they're taking aim at everything. Let's just hope they don't miss. Remember, it's across her nose, not up it!