STAR TREK: SECTION 31 Trailer And Poster Sees Michelle Yeoh Emperor Philippa Georgiou Assemble A Team Of Spies

The first trailer and poster for Paramount+'s new Star Trek movie, Star Trek: Section 31, has just been released and it sees Shang-Chi star Michelle Yeoh reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou...

By JoshWilding - Dec 08, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

We first learned of Paramount+'s plans to move forward with a new Star Trek TV movie, Star Trek: Section 31, starring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) last April.

The movie will see Yeoh reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, a character she first played in Star Trek: Discovery season 1, and picks up with her character after she joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets. She must also face the sins of her past. 

Paramount+ has just dropped the official trailer and poster following the streamer's presentation at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil. The movie will premiere on Friday, January 24, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available.  

Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry). Miku Martineau (Kate) portrays a young Philippa Georgiou.
 
Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Check out the new trailer and poster for Star Trek: Section 31 below (via SFFGazette.com).

Z1-Se1-Zbqst-J98-Mv-PASU-215-Social-Adapts-UNBRANDED-Chair-Art-16x9-Horizontal-1920x1080-120424-782d

Earlier this year, screenwriter Craig Sweeny explained, "It was always my goal to deliver an entertaining experience that is true to the universe but appeals to newcomers. I wanted a low barrier of entry so that anybody could enjoy it."

"Famously, there’s a spot for everybody in Roddenberry’s utopia, so I was like, 'Well, who would be the people who don’t quite fit in?'" he said of the often-divisive Section 31 concept. "I didn’t want to make the John le Carré version, where you’re in the headquarters and it’s backbiting and shades of gray."

"I wanted to do the people who were at the edges, out in the field. These are not people who necessarily work together the way you would see on a 'Star Trek' bridge."

"Is it putting good into the world?" Sweeney asked. "Are these characters ultimately putting good into the world? And, taking a step back, are we putting good into the world? Are we inspiring humans watching this to be good? That’s for me what I’ve always admired about 'Star Trek.'"

The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is currently in production.

All seasons of the award-winning original series Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

As noted, Star Trek: Section 31 starts streaming on January 24, 2025. 

