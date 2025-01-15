DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie Gets An Exciting Update - Will Daisy Ridley Appear?

Lucasfilm has largely failed to make fans consistently happy since being acquired by Disney but, over the next few years, the hope is that the studio can course correct with Dave Filoni serving as chief creative officer of all things Star Wars.

It's become increasingly difficult to keep track of how many of the officially announced or rumoured film and TV projects have failed to materialise. However, things seem to be going well with whatever Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is cooking up for this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

We've already heard that work is progressing well on the untitled Star Wars movie and, according to insider Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), it may start shooting as early as this Fall in the UK.

He also reveals that it was originally going to feature Daisy Ridley as an older Rey Skywalker; we don't know whether things have changed since then, but with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie - previously described as an Episode X equivalent - going nowhere fast, the Jedi may be off-limits to the filmmaker.

This certainly lends some weight to claims Rey will have a recurring presence in the next wave of Star Wars movies as Lucasfilm looks to explore new time periods and settings beyond the familiar.

IndieWire recently caught up with the former and asked if Levi is still working on his Star Wars movie following the massive success of his MCU debut last summer.

"Because 'Deadpool & Wolverine' was so fulfilling, I’m quite happily open to whatever’s next," he started. "And yes, there’s a 'Star Wars' movie that I’m developing, actually with our 'Adam Project' screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next."

At first, Lucasfilm stuck closely to the Skywalker Saga with a sequel trilogy and spin-offs set between the prequel and original movies. Since then, we've seen them become a little more ambitious, finally visiting the High Republic era on Disney+ after primarily exploring the post-Return of the Jedi era with shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

The Acolyte drew mixed reviews from fans but the studio's intentions to expand the Star Wars franchise were made clear at last year's Star Wars Celebration event in London.

There, we learned that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold will explore the origins of the Jedi in a story about the First Jedi, though Lucasfilm will also play it safe with Filoni's New Republic crossover and a sequel to the sequels revolving around Rey Skywalker (which will hopefully wash away the bad taste left by The Rise of Skywalker).

Since then, The Mandalorian & Grogu has also been announced as an upcoming feature, signalling a shift from streaming back to theatrical releases. It has, after all, been more than half a decade since we last saw Star Wars in theaters.

Only time will tell where Levy's movie becomes a reality.