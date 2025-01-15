DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie Gets An Exciting Update - Will Daisy Ridley Appear?

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie Gets An Exciting Update - Will Daisy Ridley Appear?

We have news on how work is progressing on Shawn Levy's planned Star Wars movie and it sounds like cameras will start rolling sooner than expected. However, will Daisy Ridley's Rey make an appearance?

By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Lucasfilm has largely failed to make fans consistently happy since being acquired by Disney but, over the next few years, the hope is that the studio can course correct with Dave Filoni serving as chief creative officer of all things Star Wars

It's become increasingly difficult to keep track of how many of the officially announced or rumoured film and TV projects have failed to materialise. However, things seem to be going well with whatever Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is cooking up for this Galaxy Far, Far Away. 

We've already heard that work is progressing well on the untitled Star Wars movie and, according to insider Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), it may start shooting as early as this Fall in the UK. 

He also reveals that it was originally going to feature Daisy Ridley as an older Rey Skywalker; we don't know whether things have changed since then, but with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie - previously described as an Episode X equivalent - going nowhere fast, the Jedi may be off-limits to the filmmaker. 

This certainly lends some weight to claims Rey will have a recurring presence in the next wave of Star Wars movies as Lucasfilm looks to explore new time periods and settings beyond the familiar.

IndieWire recently caught up with the former and asked if Levi is still working on his Star Wars movie following the massive success of his MCU debut last summer. 

"Because 'Deadpool & Wolverine' was so fulfilling, I’m quite happily open to whatever’s next," he started. "And yes, there’s a 'Star Wars' movie that I’m developing, actually with our 'Adam Project' screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next."

At first, Lucasfilm stuck closely to the Skywalker Saga with a sequel trilogy and spin-offs set between the prequel and original movies. Since then, we've seen them become a little more ambitious, finally visiting the High Republic era on Disney+ after primarily exploring the post-Return of the Jedi era with shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka

The Acolyte drew mixed reviews from fans but the studio's intentions to expand the Star Wars franchise were made clear at last year's Star Wars Celebration event in London. 

There, we learned that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold will explore the origins of the Jedi in a story about the First Jedi, though Lucasfilm will also play it safe with Filoni's New Republic crossover and a sequel to the sequels revolving around Rey Skywalker (which will hopefully wash away the bad taste left by The Rise of Skywalker).

Since then, The Mandalorian & Grogu has also been announced as an upcoming feature, signalling a shift from streaming back to theatrical releases. It has, after all, been more than half a decade since we last saw Star Wars in theaters.

Only time will tell where Levy's movie becomes a reality. 

AnEye
AnEye - 1/15/2025, 9:38 AM
Yeah, I doubt it's going to start filming anytime soon.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/15/2025, 9:39 AM
Nobody gives a [frick] about Star Wars movies anymore and they give EVEN LESS [frick]S about Daisy Ridley.


PLEASE spend $250M on this...I'M BEGGING YOU.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/15/2025, 9:45 AM
Love Daisy Ridley. But Rey? From the sequels? What are you gonna call it Star Wars - Episode X: Fan PTSD?!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/15/2025, 9:50 AM
@ObserverIO - I'd love to think a fresh creative team could do something interesting with the character. Fingers crossed!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/15/2025, 9:47 AM
I wish someone would round up all the fake scoopers and rocket them into space
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/15/2025, 9:48 AM
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/15/2025, 9:48 AM
I guess I'll just stop clicking on Wilding articles altogether. I'd already stopped clicking on anything that said "LEAK" or "RUMOR" or "SPOILER" in the headline, but now he's burying leaks and rumors under headlines like "An Exciting Update" or "It Has Been Revealed." Stop wasting my time, Wilding!
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 9:53 AM
@Clintthahamster - it's really annoying indeed. Sometimes it says "reportedly" which also means it's just a rumour. Think I'm gonna have to add "revealed" and questions to that as well
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 9:51 AM
I think they should either commit to a threequel trilogy, or stop doing these spin-off movies until they are ready to do so.

If they do it now, just have Kimberg produce with Obaid-Chinoy, Levy and Waititi directing, while Favreau's, Filoni's and Jenkins' movies form an interquel trilogy.

Ofcourse my suggestion is the worst possible outcome. Prefer if they just stopped.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 9:55 AM
@bkmeijer1 - they are never gonna stop so let’s just throw that out and hope for the best when it comes to the projects that might happen.

The best way to to do that is if enough people stop watching but that’s not gonna happen because even the haters would still want to be in the conversation when we do get a new movie or show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 9:51 AM
Cool if true!!.

I enjoy Levy’s work from what I’ve seen so I’m interested to see what he’s cooking up with his take on the SW franchise…

Also I know I’m probably in the minority on this site but I like Daisy Ridley as Rey (honestly think she was the best of the 3 heroes) so I also wouldn’t have minded seeing more of her in this aswell as the Obaid Chinoy film if that happens but oh well.

User Comment Image

