SNOW WHITE & SHAZAM! 2 Star Rachel Zegler Wants To Play A Surprising STAR WARS Character

Following her star-making turn in Stephen Spielberg's Westside Story remake, Rachel Zegler has become one of Hollywood's fastest rising and in-demand actors, and has already appeared in several major studio tentpoles including Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Zegler is also set to play the lead role of Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the animated classic, and it seems the actress has now set her sights on a certain galaxy far, far away.

Responding to an X post about Lucasfilm's rumored What If..?-style Star Wars series, Zegler began by having some fun with the much-maligned "somehow, Palpatine returned" moment from The Rise of Skywalker, before throwing her hat in the ring to play a very specific character.

as a fan of the comics i would like to throw my hat in the ring to voice shara bey, mother of poe dameron, because her ship was an RZ-1 (my initials!) for green squadron — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 13, 2024

For those who may not read Star Wars comics, Shara Bey was indeed the mother of the sequel trilogy's ace X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron. She served in the Rebel Alliance during the Galactic Civil War, where she met her husband, Sergeant Kes Dameron, had a son, Poe.

Shara joined the likes of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa on many missions before settling her family on Yavin 4. She died six years after the Battle of Endor, and Poe followed in his late mother's footsteps by joining the New Republic

We're not sure how serious Zegler is being here, but if a character like Shara Bey was ever introduced, it most likely would be in an animated or anthology series like What If...? - though it's important to keep in mind that this (potential) show has yet to be officially announced.

Would you have any interest in seeing Zegler playing or voicing this character in the Star Wars franchise? The actress can currently be seen in the latest Hunger Games movie in theaters and on Digital platforms.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.