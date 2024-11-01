STAR WARS: George Lucas Scrapped Plans For A Bombshell Obi-Wan And Qui-Gon Twist In THE PHANTOM MENACE

While Lucasfilm has been criticised for not having a proper plan in place for its divisive Star Wars sequels, it's no secret that George Lucas essentially made up the original trilogy as he went along.

The same was also the case for his prequels, three movies that continuously evolved as they were being developed. Ultimately, The Phantom Menace introduced us to younger versions of many characters, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi who was still a Jedi Padawan to his Master, Qui-Gon Jinn.

In a StarWars.com feature about the 1999 movie, Star Wars concept and storyboard artist Iain McCaig revealed (via SFFGazette.com) that Lucas once had a bombshell twist in mind for Episode I.

"For a time, the older Jedi was named Obi-Wan and the younger Jedi was named Qui-Gon," McCaig explained. "It was very poignant that at the end, as Obi-Wan dies and Qui-Gon defeats Darth Maul and stays with his Master as he passes away, he not only takes on his Master’s quest, but he takes on his name. Qui-Gon becomes Obi-Wan."

"That’s why when you see Alec Guinness in ‘A New Hope,’ he puts his hood down and goes, ‘Obi-Wan? Now that’s a name I’ve not heard…'" the artist added. "Because he’s not Obi-Wan, he’s Qui-Gon. And right at the end, George changed it."

It would have been one heck of a twist, but not one that was overly necessary when you look at what such a revelation meant for Obi-Wan's role in the original trilogy (little to nothing, aside from adding a little context to the line McCaig mentions)

Elsewhere in this feature, McGaig reflected on his career and the possibility of reuniting with Lucas. "When I joined Lucasfilm, I also began a 30-year career as a screenwriter. Now I'm writing novels and short stories and a musical too, believe it or not. I love having an audience that I can actually see and hear. I think it's the antidote to 40 years of Non-Disclosure Agreements."

"I believe George has retired and, if he's following through on his dream, he's happily making films just for himself. But yes, absolutely. He would only have to clap his hands twice and I would be there. I think we all would."

While there's nothing to suggest Lucas will return to the Star Wars franchise, Ewan McGregor did reprise his role as Obi-Wan in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. Even Liam Neeson showed up in that, playing a Force Ghost version of Qui-Gon who reunited with his former pupil in the finale.

Let us know your thoughts on this scrapped Star Wars twist in the comments section below.