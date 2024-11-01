STAR WARS: George Lucas Scrapped Plans For A Bombshell Obi-Wan And Qui-Gon Twist In THE PHANTOM MENACE

STAR WARS: George Lucas Scrapped Plans For A Bombshell Obi-Wan And Qui-Gon Twist In THE PHANTOM MENACE

A longtime Star Wars concept artist has revealed that filmmaker George Lucas had some pretty wild plans for an Obi-Wan Kenobi/Qui-Gon Jinn twist in The Phantom Menace which would have changed everything...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 01, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: StarWars.com (via SFFGazette.com)

While Lucasfilm has been criticised for not having a proper plan in place for its divisive Star Wars sequels, it's no secret that George Lucas essentially made up the original trilogy as he went along. 

The same was also the case for his prequels, three movies that continuously evolved as they were being developed. Ultimately, The Phantom Menace introduced us to younger versions of many characters, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi who was still a Jedi Padawan to his Master, Qui-Gon Jinn.

In a StarWars.com feature about the 1999 movie, Star Wars concept and storyboard artist Iain McCaig revealed (via SFFGazette.com) that Lucas once had a bombshell twist in mind for Episode I.

"For a time, the older Jedi was named Obi-Wan and the younger Jedi was named Qui-Gon," McCaig explained. "It was very poignant that at the end, as Obi-Wan dies and Qui-Gon defeats Darth Maul and stays with his Master as he passes away, he not only takes on his Master’s quest, but he takes on his name. Qui-Gon becomes Obi-Wan."

"That’s why when you see Alec Guinness in ‘A New Hope,’ he puts his hood down and goes, ‘Obi-Wan? Now that’s a name I’ve not heard…'" the artist added. "Because he’s not Obi-Wan, he’s Qui-Gon. And right at the end, George changed it."

It would have been one heck of a twist, but not one that was overly necessary when you look at what such a revelation meant for Obi-Wan's role in the original trilogy (little to nothing, aside from adding a little context to the line McCaig mentions)

Elsewhere in this feature, McGaig reflected on his career and the possibility of reuniting with Lucas. "When I joined Lucasfilm, I also began a 30-year career as a screenwriter. Now I'm writing novels and short stories and a musical too, believe it or not. I love having an audience that I can actually see and hear. I think it's the antidote to 40 years of Non-Disclosure Agreements."

"I believe George has retired and, if he's following through on his dream, he's happily making films just for himself. But yes, absolutely. He would only have to clap his hands twice and I would be there. I think we all would."

While there's nothing to suggest Lucas will return to the Star Wars franchise, Ewan McGregor did reprise his role as Obi-Wan in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. Even Liam Neeson showed up in that, playing a Force Ghost version of Qui-Gon who reunited with his former pupil in the finale.

Let us know your thoughts on this scrapped Star Wars twist in the comments section below. 

Daisy Ridley's STAR WARS Return Hit By Another Setback As Writer Steven Knight Parts Ways With Lucasfilm
Related:

Daisy Ridley's STAR WARS Return Hit By Another Setback As Writer Steven Knight Parts Ways With Lucasfilm
STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER Comic Book Series Will Fill In Some Big Gaps In Kylo Ren's Story
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER Comic Book Series Will Fill In Some Big Gaps In Kylo Ren's Story

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 11/1/2024, 11:10 AM
I mean, okay, that’s a twist. But the entire movie you know it’s going to happen in some way.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/1/2024, 11:14 AM
OT

?si=IDAI9z0YKtc6S26i

I'm liking the vibe.

Getting ET, Stanger things and Goonies vibes here. Hopefully this one hits right.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 11/1/2024, 11:15 AM
People love when characters take on another's name.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/1/2024, 11:19 AM
Not sure what that would do to make the film better or worse. It was a non-consequential narrative choice!
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/1/2024, 11:19 AM
So, like what happened at the end of ROS - and people hated it
Gambito
Gambito - 11/1/2024, 11:19 AM
Too complicated and hokey I see why he changed his mind
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 11/1/2024, 11:36 AM
And before that it was just Obi-Wan on the mission to Naboo by himself.

And Qui-Gon didn’t appear until the Jedi Council Meeting with Anakin.

Qui-Gon then accompanied them to Naboo, only to be killed by Maul.


I think this is my favorite version. That Obi-Wan would of been a little older and discovered Anakin himself.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 11/1/2024, 11:57 AM
I always took the line from New Hope as him just saying he has not been heard Obi-Wan because everyone just calls him Old Ben, just like Luke's family did. I guess that could be a different twist on it
HermanM
HermanM - 11/1/2024, 12:07 PM
@tluciotti74 - exactly, I took it to mean he hasn't been called it in a while

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder