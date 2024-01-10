STAR WARS: Mark Hamill Celebrates Meeting His "Mother" Natalie Portman At The Golden Globes

The original Star Wars trilogy only referenced Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa's mother in passing, though George Lucas' prequels finally pulled the curtain back on the character by introducing us to Natalie Portman's Padmé Amidala.

First appearing in The Phantom Menace as the Queen of Naboo, Padmé eventually became a Senator in Attack of the Clones and embarked on a romantic relationship with Anakin Skywalker. However, her story concluded tragically in Revenge of the Sith when Padmé, now pregnant with twins, was forced to face the fall of the Galactic Republic and the transformation of her husband into the sinister Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

Early plans for the Star Wars sequels called for Mark Hamill's Luke to be visited by the Force Ghost of his father. Filmmaker J.J. Abrams scrapped the idea and he and Hayden Christensen never got to appear on screen together; the two actors have at least met, though the same can't be said for Hamill and Portman.

In 2018, the Oscar-winner admitted she was disappointed to have never crossed paths with the actor who plays her Star Wars son. "It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him," Portman told Stephen Colbert. "Mark, I would love to meet you, come over."

Later, Hamill took to Twitter to point out, "FUN FACT: I've never met this woman."

Well, that all changed at the Golden Globes on Sunday. In an X post shared shortly after the event took place, Hamill exclaimed, "Now I have finally met my 'mother', thanks to the [Golden Globes]" alongside a photo of himself and Portman finally side-by-side.

Last year, the actress confirmed she'd be willing to reprise the role in a modern Star Wars project. Telling Andy Cohen that "no one has asked," Portman said she's "open to it" and called her time working on the prequels "amazing."

"It was the first time I worked digitally. I don’t think anyone was shooting that way then," she adds. "It was my first time working with a green screen. It was a whole new set of skills to pick up and a whole new world to enter."

Needless to say, the sight of these two together has generated plenty of excitement among Star Wars fans. Unfortunately, the odds of them sharing the screen in a future movie or TV show set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away are highly unlikely (how would it ever work?), but we're sure the two actors still had fun finally meeting.