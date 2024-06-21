STAR WARS: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Talks Fan Backlash And Plans For Rey; New Jedi Order Logo Possibly Revealed

Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has teased her plans for Rey in the character's upcoming Star Wars movie and addresses the backlash from fans. We also have what may be the new Jedi Order logo!

By JoshWilding - Jun 21, 2024 05:06 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

At Star Wars Celebration last April, it was revealed that Daisy Ridley will return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away for a new Star Wars movie revolving around Rey. 

Set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, we expect Rey to establish a new Jedi Order as we finally learn what the Galaxy looks like in the wake of the Empire/First Order (and Emperor Palpatine) finally being vanquished. 

Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy recently caught up with Sirius XM (via SFFGazette.com) and explained, "At the heart of it, for me, is Rey Skywalker, is Daisy Ridley and her story and taking her on an adventure to a Jedi Academy. And sort of creating a world that is a natural dovetail to the story we've seen her go through the last three episodes."

"I've had conversations with J.J. Abrams, and I've had conversations with George Lucas and, of course, Dave Filoni, who's a big part of the Star Wars universe now, we speak very often, and Kathleen Kennedy, and Carrie Beck, and Simon Emanuel," the filmmaker added. 

It's an exciting list of names, but Obaid-Chinoy has faced the toxic side of Star Wars fandom before shooting a single frame of footage. Her hiring immediately prompted claims of "woke-ism" and there are those who have vowed to boycott the movie after comments she made in the past resurfaced and were taken out of context to make it sound like she planned to "make men uncomfortable."

"The story that interests me most is in Rey’s journey as a female Jedi," Obaid-Chinoy told Variety in a separate interview (also via SFFGazette.com). "That’s how I can best bring my experiences to it."

"The greatest thing about ‘Star Wars’ is that everyone has a personal connection to it," she adds. "Everyone is passionate about it. And throughout the fandom, people have clear ideas about who should direct or what the stories should be about. I’m just drowning out those voices until I’m done."

"As a storyteller, I’m focused on drawing new moviegoers into the cinema, and bringing a sense of nostalgia that will appeal to older fans of the series."

That sounds like the best possible approach to us and, in related news, official Star Wars merchandise may have revealed the logo for Rey's Jedi Order. Whether this will be used in the movie itself remains to be seen, though we'd say it's likely. 

This Star Wars movie, rumoured to be titled either New Jedi Order or A New Beginning, doesn't have a confirmed release date.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/21/2024, 5:39 PM
Let me be first to say MARY SUE RAY PALPATINE IS AWESOME!!
Origame
Origame - 6/21/2024, 5:39 PM
I mean, in fairness that's actually reasonable of her to say. But it's still an activist director hired when the Fandom is sick of the clear identity politics working on a solo movie for a character that audiences still don't care for after 3 films attempting to
Gambito
Gambito - 6/21/2024, 5:44 PM
Oh????


Being back Oscar or gtfo
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/21/2024, 5:52 PM
@Gambito - I think they should bring back Poe and Finn, as Fleet Admiral and Jedi Grand Master respectively. They deserve more than the little growth they had in the sequels
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/21/2024, 5:46 PM
I'll say, Star Wars has certainly moved on from the style and approach that kept me interested. I haven't liked most of what Disney has done but it's for a different audience all together. Personally, I'll just bow out and say 'Good Luck' to the franchise. I know it isn't geared towards my taste in media anymore, but some people love what they're doing so I hope they're able to keep enjoying it.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/21/2024, 5:54 PM
@BobGarlen - I agree. Having watched Furiosa and Mad Max 2 recently, I realize how important it is to keep the same style while evolving the world.

The stuff that Disney makes now looks kinda similar across IPs (Andor being the exception). Think large part is that it all looks so digital now.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/21/2024, 5:47 PM
The key to making another trilogy successful is to estblish an intimidating villain early and have a story from the first film to the last already developed.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/21/2024, 5:58 PM
@Forthas - I agree. And it doesn't even need to be the big villain right away.

Think Fellowship of the Ring is an example of doing that really good. Sauron is obviously the endboss, but that random Uruk Hai that shot Boromir in the end felt like the big villain of the movie.

Who should be the villain post-TROS though? It's not gonna ne Thrawn or the Yuuzhan Vong, so I'm hoping for Darth Krayt. Im not a fan of Abeloth.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/21/2024, 6:04 PM
@bkmeijer1 - hopefully the villain will be someone original, no one from legends, but with a carefully thought out character arc before the first movie shoots

Also don't need a whole ‘nother opposing organization hence being a rehash of the empire/first order. Just a few sith or dark side users on standby
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/21/2024, 6:23 PM
@JFerguson - I agree an original villain is more compelling, but I wouldn't mind it if they take one from Legends either.

My pick goes out to Rey's apprentice breaking bad. Rey has no example to follow when it comes to mentors, since all of hers just left her for Ben. Think that only leads to her pushing her student(s) away, possibly to the dark side.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/21/2024, 5:48 PM
I like her perspective of how she's approaching expectations. She's never gonna appease everybody, but she has atleast already won me over with the mention of Lucas and Filoni (but kinda lost me at the mention of JJ).

Also, "on an adventure to a Jedi Academy" makes it sound like she isn't actually the one that establishes the new Order. Kinda intrigued now as to what that is about.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/21/2024, 5:58 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I mean say what you want about JJ but he did help craft the character so makes sense she would talk to him.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/21/2024, 6:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - fair point. JJ was never good at wrapping things up he started though (if he finishes them at all), so I'm not really sold on his influence just yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/21/2024, 6:23 PM
@bkmeijer1 - oh I agree in regards to TROS atleast

I found it to be mediocre but I liked TFA..

I know some rip on due to its similarities with ANH but I feel that was kind of the point…

It was meant to be familiar yet still fresh enough imo.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/21/2024, 5:51 PM
Such big project in the hands of...well, jo hona hai wo hokar rahega, makes you think about the thought process behind hiring em tho, heh.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/21/2024, 5:55 PM
if rey identifies as a skywalker only after kissing ben solo who is also part skywalker then doesn't that make it incest?
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/21/2024, 5:58 PM
@harryba11zack - now you're asking the real question.

I had a joke about her and sheev in mind, but gotta play things safe now.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/21/2024, 5:59 PM
@harryba11zack - maybe it's like a marriage situation where the woman takes the guy's last name? I'd argue Ben was a Skywalker from when Leia brought him back to the light
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/21/2024, 6:00 PM
@harryba11zack - Yes, but lest you forget the Skywalkers have always kept it "all in the family", if you know what I mean!

User Comment Image
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/21/2024, 6:05 PM
@Feralwookiee - Betting Ben was probably Luke’s son anyway!!! That’s why Leia sent him to Luke’s academy in the first place. Luke wasn’t ready to be a dad, so he tried to take him out in his sleep.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/21/2024, 6:08 PM
@harryba11zack - In the grand tradition of Star Wars.

Okay here's where it's real incest:

In the Acolyte, Mae and Osha are black. But their mother was not black. They take after their 'father', the black-skinned witch who got the horny witch pregnant using the Force.

The Emperor got Shmi Skywalker pregnant in the same way. So he is as much Anakin's father as the black skinned lesbian space witch is Mae and Osha's father (so much so that they inherit their skin-pigmentation from her).

The Emperor was Anakin's father and the Emperor's clone was Rey's father.

That makes Rey Kylo's great aunt.

Kylo's uncle is Luke. Luke's aunty is Rey.

Aunty Rey.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/21/2024, 6:13 PM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/21/2024, 5:56 PM
I’ll just stick with the old Jedi Order logo, thank you very much!!!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/21/2024, 5:57 PM
If Rey doesn’t
User Comment Image
I’m not watching 🤷‍♂️🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/21/2024, 6:06 PM
Sounds good to me!!.

Honestly at this point in SW fandom , I doubt the majority of projects if any at all will ever be unanimously loved by the fandom again so best to do what interest and engages you & hope it does the same for others aswell.

As someone who is also Pakistani like her and enjoyed her work on Ms Marvel , I am looking forward to seeing her take on this franchise and the character of Rey who i personally liked in the sequel trilogy!!.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/21/2024, 6:12 PM
Just please don't call it Episode X.
