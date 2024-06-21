STAR WARS: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Talks Fan Backlash And Plans For Rey; New Jedi Order Logo Possibly Revealed

At Star Wars Celebration last April, it was revealed that Daisy Ridley will return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away for a new Star Wars movie revolving around Rey.

Set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, we expect Rey to establish a new Jedi Order as we finally learn what the Galaxy looks like in the wake of the Empire/First Order (and Emperor Palpatine) finally being vanquished.

Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy recently caught up with Sirius XM (via SFFGazette.com) and explained, "At the heart of it, for me, is Rey Skywalker, is Daisy Ridley and her story and taking her on an adventure to a Jedi Academy. And sort of creating a world that is a natural dovetail to the story we've seen her go through the last three episodes."

"I've had conversations with J.J. Abrams, and I've had conversations with George Lucas and, of course, Dave Filoni, who's a big part of the Star Wars universe now, we speak very often, and Kathleen Kennedy, and Carrie Beck, and Simon Emanuel," the filmmaker added.

It's an exciting list of names, but Obaid-Chinoy has faced the toxic side of Star Wars fandom before shooting a single frame of footage. Her hiring immediately prompted claims of "woke-ism" and there are those who have vowed to boycott the movie after comments she made in the past resurfaced and were taken out of context to make it sound like she planned to "make men uncomfortable."

"The story that interests me most is in Rey’s journey as a female Jedi," Obaid-Chinoy told Variety in a separate interview (also via SFFGazette.com). "That’s how I can best bring my experiences to it."

"The greatest thing about ‘Star Wars’ is that everyone has a personal connection to it," she adds. "Everyone is passionate about it. And throughout the fandom, people have clear ideas about who should direct or what the stories should be about. I’m just drowning out those voices until I’m done."

"As a storyteller, I’m focused on drawing new moviegoers into the cinema, and bringing a sense of nostalgia that will appeal to older fans of the series."

That sounds like the best possible approach to us and, in related news, official Star Wars merchandise may have revealed the logo for Rey's Jedi Order. Whether this will be used in the movie itself remains to be seen, though we'd say it's likely.

This Star Wars movie, rumoured to be titled either New Jedi Order or A New Beginning, doesn't have a confirmed release date.