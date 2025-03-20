THE ASSESSMENT: Elizabeth Olsen Mothers Alicia Vikander In Trailer For New Sci-Fi Thriller Out Tomorrow

Tomorrow, prepare to be assessed.

The Assessment is a brand new sci-fi thriller from Magnolia Pictures, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander, and Himesh Patel in the lead roles as three people that find their lives intertwined in a very unique way.

Taking place in a near-dystopian future, the film follows a couple named Mia (Olsen) and Aaryan (Patel), who must pass a seven-day test to prove their viability as parents. They're assigned an assessor named Virginia (Vikander), who challenges them with a variety of unimaginable situations that put their relationship to the test.

This is one of three expected releases for Olsen this year. She's already wrapped the David Freyne-directed romantic comedy Eternity, where she stars opposite Miles Teller and Callum Turner, and is currently filming the Sam Esmail thriller Panic Carefully opposite Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The fan favorite Marvel star has also been heavily rumored to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch, in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars. She most recently appeared in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where her character sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold. While the character has been presumed dead ever since, there's been a lot of buzz indicating that she'll find her way back to the land of the living at some point in one of the two upcoming Avengers blockbusters.

The Academy Award-winning Vikandar will be seen next in the Korean sci-fi thriller Hope opposite Michael Fassbender and also has Rachel Rose's The Last Day on her docket.

Patel recently starred in the Sundance drama Bubble & Squeak, which is due out later this year, and was recently cast in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is set to hit theaters next year. This will be his second collaboration with Nolan, following 2020's Tenet.

