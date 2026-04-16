The Dog Stars: Jacob Elordi & Josh Brolin Face The End Of The World In Stunning First Trailer

During their stellar CinemaCon presentation today, Walt Disney Studios debuted the first official trailer for 20th Century Studios' upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi film The Dog Stars, which is based on the 2012 Peter Heller novel of the same name.

As per the synopsis, the film "tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists."

The cast features Academy Award-nominee Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein; Wuthering Heights), Academy Award-nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame; Deadpool 2), 2x Golden Globe-nominee Margaret Qualley (The Nice Guys; The Substance), Academy Award-winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya; The West Wing), Academy Award-nominee Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3; Memento), and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

4x Academy Award-nominee Ridley Scott (The Martian; Blade Runner) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Mark L. Smith (The Revenant; Twisters).

Following his breakout roles in HBO's Euphoria and Netflix's The Kissing Booth trilogy, Elordi has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand young stars. He's more recently raised his profile with starring roles in Deep Water, Priscilla, Saltburn, Frankenstein, which earned him his first Oscar nomination, and Wuthering Heights, which has become the biggest box office success of his career thus far.

The Dog Stars hits theaters on August 28!

Watch the official trailer below: