The Dog Stars: Jacob Elordi & Josh Brolin Face The End Of The World In Stunning First Trailer

The Dog Stars: Jacob Elordi & Josh Brolin Face The End Of The World In Stunning First Trailer

Following much intrigue, the official trailer for Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars has landed online, offering a stunning first look at the upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller starring Jacob Elordi!

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 16, 2026 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi

During their stellar CinemaCon presentation today, Walt Disney Studios debuted the first official trailer for 20th Century Studios' upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi film The Dog Stars, which is based on the 2012 Peter Heller novel of the same name. 

As per the synopsis, the film "tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists."

The cast features Academy Award-nominee Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein; Wuthering Heights), Academy Award-nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame; Deadpool 2), 2x Golden Globe-nominee Margaret Qualley (The Nice Guys; The Substance), Academy Award-winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya; The West Wing), Academy Award-nominee Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3; Memento), and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

4x Academy Award-nominee Ridley Scott (The Martian; Blade Runner) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Mark L. Smith (The Revenant; Twisters). 

Following his breakout roles in HBO's Euphoria and Netflix's The Kissing Booth trilogy, Elordi has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand young stars. He's more recently raised his profile with starring roles in Deep WaterPriscilla, Saltburn, Frankenstein, which earned him his first Oscar nomination, and Wuthering Heights, which has become the biggest box office success of his career thus far. 

The Dog Stars hits theaters on August 28!

Watch the official trailer below:

Earlier today at its annual CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, 20th Century Studios revealed the first trailer and poster for visionary director Ridley Scott’s “The Dog Stars,” a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

Based on Peter Heller’s captivating bestseller, “The Dog Stars” features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong and Allison Janney. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts.

“The Dog Stars” debuts exclusively in theaters August 28.

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About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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dragon316
dragon316 - 4/16/2026, 9:04 PM
Only thing trailer doesn’t show is how world got like that in apocalyptic theme looks interesting
grif
grif - 4/16/2026, 9:05 PM
Scotts name means shit now
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/16/2026, 10:29 PM
@grif - lol okay bud
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 9:12 PM
Looks good imo!!.

I know Ridley Scott nowadays can be hit or miss but this seems like it’ll land in the former category rather then the latter for me atleast.…

Also , its got a hell of a cast!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/16/2026, 9:17 PM
Hshsgdoomsday trailer

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