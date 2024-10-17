THE ELECTRIC STATE: Millie Bobby Brown & Chris Pratt Join The Robot Revolution In First Trailer

Before they return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Joe and Anthony Russo will bring us their adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's post-apocalyptic graphic novel, The Electric State.

We recently got our first look at the movie via some promo stills, and Netflix has now released the first trailer.

Set to Oasis tune "Champagne Supernova," the teaser takes us to an alternate version of the 1990s, where sentient robots and humans once coexisted peacefully until a mysterious uprising changed everything.

Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle, an orphaned teenager attempting to navigate a perilous world where robots, once considered a vital part of society, are now in exile. On her travels, Michelle meets Cosmo, a robot who reveals that he’s actually being controlled by her younger brother, Christopher.

Michelle embarks on a cross-country journey through the American Southwest to find the brother she believed to be dead, joining forces with a smuggler named Keats (Chris Pratt) and his robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie), as they venture into the Exclusion Zone — a remote desert area where the robots now live in hiding.

Check out the trailer and poster below, along with a Today Show interview with Brown and Pratt.

Get your first tease of THE ELECTRIC STATE, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Woody Harrelson, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito and more, and directed by the Russo Brothers. Only on Netflix March 14. pic.twitter.com/4N8TswOlA3 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 17, 2024 Millie Bobby Brown

The Russo Brothers' new movie THE ELECTRIC STATE, coming March 14 pic.twitter.com/2b448wkqnw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 17, 2024 We’re catching up with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt!



They speak about their upcoming @netflix movie, “The Electric State,” building a real friendship beyond the camera, Chris Pratt making Millie Bobby Brown break during takes and more. pic.twitter.com/yxEGtaTuEI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 17, 2024

The Russos direct and produce via their AGBO banner, while frequent collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely penned the script.

“We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State,” said the Russos back when the project was first announced. “This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.”

“This is a very human story about a teenage girl with all the powers of a teenage girl and nothing more,” added Markus. “Another thing we are really proud of when it comes to this story is all the major characters, barring one supporting character, are women which is super exciting to be involved in.”