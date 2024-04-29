Flynn Will Return For TRON: ARES As Jeff Bridges Confirms His Involvement In Franchise Continuation

"Flynn Lives."

A little-known fact is that the initial Tron movie wasn't a box office hit, despite its enduring cultural influence, as Disney had to write down a portion of the $17 million production costs.



Because of its influence on computer-generated imagery and its groundbreaking visual effects at the time, the 1982 movie gained in popularity as time passed. Over the decades that followed, a cult following formed, which encouraged Disney to greenlight a 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.



Although the movie didn't go well at the box office either, it did attract some devoted admirers who commend the sequel for its striking visuals and booming Daft Punk soundtrack.

With a pricey brand-new theme park attraction that just opened in Magic Kingdom, Tron Lightcycle Power Run, which cost a reported $70 million, Disney is looking to raise the profile of the IP with a third film installment.

After a long period of development, Tron: Ares is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025. Filming began in January 2024.

Speaking to Collider, actor Cameron Monaghan shared his excitement for the film, stating, "I think this one, in a very similar way, is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective."

"I would sometimes even come in on days I wasn’t working because that set was really amazing. A lot of the practical sets were pretty phenomenal, and I would love to go look at those as well."

Elsewhere, Jeff Bridges, who anchored the first two films as Kevin Flynn/Clu just confirmed his return for Tron: Ares.

He shared the news via the Film Comment podcast, where he stated, "I’m heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the ‘Tron’ story; I’m excited about that. It’s wild. Jared Leto is the star of this third one, and I’m really anxious to work with him, and I’ve admired his work."

With Bridges confirming his return, Tron fans are now left to wonder if Legacy stars Garett Hedlund, and Olivia Wilde will also be reprising their roles as Sam Flynn and Quorra, respectively.

The confirmed cast for Tron: Ares includes Leto, Bridges, Monaghan, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson.

Joachim Rønning (Kon-Tiki, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) will be directing from a script penned by Jesse Wigutow (Warcraft, The Adventures of Thomas) and Jack Thorne ( Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials).