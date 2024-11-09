TRON: ARES Leaked Footage Sees MORBIUS Star Jared Leto Launch Himself Into The Grid

Another trailer for Tron: Ares premiered at D23 Brazil yesterday, and a few seconds of footage has leaked online showcasing Jared Leto's (Suicide Squad, Morbius) Ares as he heads into The Grid...

By JoshWilding - Nov 09, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Walt Disney Studios debuted another trailer for Tron: Ares at D23 yesterday afternoon, and while it's yet to leak online in its entirety, we do have a brief glimpse at what's to come in the latest instalment in the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise (via SFFGazette.com).

The movie is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film Tron and its 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.

Many have questioned how wise it is to give Leto a lead role in a big budget movie after the critical and commercial response to Morbius. However, these few seconds of footage single him out as the lead and put the focus solely on the Oscar-winner as his character heads into The Grid. 

"One of the highlights was working with Jeff Bridges. Oh god, he’s just the best," Leto previously said of his role in Tron: Ares. "I had one take where I had to literally say cut, and they’re like, 'What’s wrong? Did something—?' And I’m like, 'No, I just can’t stop f***ing smiling.'"

"He’s everything. You know, it’s a money back guarantee: That motherf***er gives you everything you ever wanted," he gushed. 

As for his role in the movie, Leto has said, "I play Ares, the master of the Grid — a program who’s looking for a way to make the world his own, permanently. It’s kind of the opposite [of previous movies], a little bit of the Terminator thing where that technology comes out into Earth."

As for whether it picks up where Tron: Legacy left off, he added, "In a way, yeah, it does. It does. So yeah, I’m super excited."

The movie looks visually impressive and fans have been waiting for another instalment for well over a decade now, so expectations are high on this latest chapter living up to expectations. 

You can take a look at this glimpse of what's to come in Tron: Ares in the X post below.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares arrives in theters on October 10, 2025.

