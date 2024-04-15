TRON: ARES Set Video Reveals New Look At SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jared Leto In A Practical Light Suit

We'd almost given up hope that a third movie would ever happen, but cameras are now rolling on TRON: Ares, the long-awaited next instalment in the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise.

Production started in Vancouver this past January with Suicide Squad star Jared Leto playing the lead character. Some believe Morbius ended the Oscar-winner's hopes of being a leading man again, so he's no doubt hoping to bounce back with this threequel.

Time will tell whether things pan out for this latest take on the franchise, though we're sure Disney is hoping for a hit given what a prominent place a TRON-themed ride now holds in its Disney World theme park.

Regardless, a new video from the movie's Canada set has been revealed - via SFFGazette.com - showcasing Leto (looking a little beaten up) in his badass light suit. There's not much more than that to take from this one, though it's clear the movie's real-world setting will be a big part of this story. Of course, we're hopeful the Grid will still get plenty of screentime.

TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy.

Joachim Rønning directs TRON: Ares and previously said, "I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

Joseph Kosinski, the director of TRON: Legacy, has also given this new take the thumbs up. "I do have a little bit [of a connection.] I met with the director of the new film, and know a little bit about the approach, because it is related partially to a version that we call Tron: Ascension," he said. "But through a different point of view. So I’m real excited to see what they do with it, and thrilled that Tron’s still alive."

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025.