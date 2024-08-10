TRON: ARES Trailer Features The Return Of Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn As Jared Leto's Ares Makes A Break For It

TRON: ARES Trailer Features The Return Of Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn As Jared Leto's Ares Makes A Break For It

The epic first trailer for TRON: Ares premiered at D23 last night and, yes, it's already leaked online! You can check it out here along with details on the long-awaited sequel's lead characters...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Tron
Source: SFFGazette.com

Walt Disney Studios finally dropped a first look at TRON: ARES at D23 last night, offering a better idea of what's to come in the highly anticipated, latest instalment in the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise. The movie is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and its 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy.

The trailer hasn't been officially released, but as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, fans on X and Reddit have wasted no time sharing footage and photos from the action-packed sneak peek (which, like the movie itself, features music by Nine Inch Nails).

It opens with Evan Peters' character, Julian Dillinger, talking about the rise of artificial intelligence and hints at how the Grid will factor into that. Action-packed shots of several characters come next, and unlike blue-tinted previous instalments, this movie's colour palette is very red. 

Jared Leto is also shown suited up, as is the returning Jeff Bridges. The latter's appearance drew cheers from fans at D23 and, after TRON: Legacy de-aged the actor, it's great to see him able to do his thing here minus any potentially distracting effects.

"It’s really unbelievable to think we made the original in 1982," Bridges said while addressing the crowd. "We never thought it would have this legacy that’s continued on all these years, but here we are. What a beautiful time to bring this back. What a perfect time to revisit this amazing world. More appropriately, to say this amazing world visit us."

We also learned that Greta Lee is playing a human programmer called Eve Kim who "allows Ares to come into our world." As for Leto, he's "Ares, the master of the Grid - a program who's looking for a way to make the world his own, permanently."

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares arrives in theters on October 10, 2025.

Tron: Ares preview
byu/TussalDimon inLeaksAndRumors

And here are the official announcements from Disney:

Flynn Will Return For TRON: ARES As Jeff Bridges Confirms His Involvement In Franchise Continuation
Related:

Flynn Will Return For TRON: ARES As Jeff Bridges Confirms His Involvement In Franchise Continuation
TRON: ARES Set Video Reveals New Look At SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jared Leto In A Practical Light Suit
Recommended For You:

TRON: ARES Set Video Reveals New Look At SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jared Leto In A Practical Light Suit
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/10/2024, 6:43 AM
Tron is one of Disney's more underrated franchises and the previous two movies are some of my favorite live-action movies from them, but Jared Leto alone kills any desire from me to ever watch this. The whole "coming to the real world" aspect isn't too exciting either.

?si=xG7dxvcVHf6ePtuk
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/10/2024, 7:25 AM
@FinnishDude - shame there’s not a lot of fans out there keep series going like dune, avatar you can hear pin drop if trailer was on mute at d23 while it was playing any other trailer they be people cheering at some parts clapping couldn’t see whole video of trailer find out
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/10/2024, 6:51 AM
I quite liked the previous one. I won't lie and pretend like I remember much of the first.

I hope Hedlund and Wilde return. I quite liked the idea of them being back in the real world. Leto though...urgh.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 8/10/2024, 6:52 AM
Who the [frick] is Kevin Bridges.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 8/10/2024, 7:14 AM
@BritishMonkey -

Oh poor simple Josh

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 8/10/2024, 7:19 AM
"...Kevin Bridges' Kevin Flynn..."

Jeff Bridges.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:26 AM
Been waiting years for this
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/10/2024, 7:26 AM
I forgot that Leto joker's mighty Morbius is in this film. I may have to check it out.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/10/2024, 7:27 AM
This one looks exciting they better end with this sequel don’t see this one doing well get sequel like be proved wrong it’s this tip-off generation still waiting for jumanji sequel if it be made
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 7:40 AM
It’s been a long while since I have seen the original but I remember not really caring for Legacy personally…

The inclusion of Jared Leto kinda killed my interest but him apparently being the villain has intrigued me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 8:04 AM
The trailer tbh got me intrigued to an extent…

It doesn’t seem like Leto is playing the villain which some reported so that’s interesting

Also liking how some of it is shot too.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/10/2024, 7:43 AM
This looks decent,Do love some Tron shit.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/10/2024, 7:46 AM
Looks interesting. It has potential. The selling point is the digital characters entering into the physical world. Leto’s character looks cool. The major issue with Tron is lack of universal appeal unlike Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel/DC. There’s not enough interest by the general audience. Legacy came out at a time when 3D was still fresh and a niche (2010) but sadly it didn’t set the box office on fire. If Disney plan to turn this into a bankable franchise they better pull their socks up with this one.
Blergh
Blergh - 8/10/2024, 7:58 AM
@TheMetaMan - or they budget the movie moderately, can't have a 100+ Mil budget for a Tron movie. Maybe that's the reason for the real-world setting, to save some money (although, really, Greenscreen or Volume shoots won't be too expensive either these days if they own the stages).

Will be interesting to hear what the budget is
Blergh
Blergh - 8/10/2024, 7:55 AM
Will be interesting to see how Flynn/Klu will come back, both are dead as per Tron: Legacy (correct me if I'm wrong, haven't seen the Tron movies in a few years).
Will the third one ignore the second? By coming to the real world they could run into Flynn's kid and Olivia Wilde's chosen-one program.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder