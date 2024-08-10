TRON: ARES Trailer Features The Return Of Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn As Jared Leto's Ares Makes A Break For It

Walt Disney Studios finally dropped a first look at TRON: ARES at D23 last night, offering a better idea of what's to come in the highly anticipated, latest instalment in the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise. The movie is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and its 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy.

The trailer hasn't been officially released, but as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, fans on X and Reddit have wasted no time sharing footage and photos from the action-packed sneak peek (which, like the movie itself, features music by Nine Inch Nails).

It opens with Evan Peters' character, Julian Dillinger, talking about the rise of artificial intelligence and hints at how the Grid will factor into that. Action-packed shots of several characters come next, and unlike blue-tinted previous instalments, this movie's colour palette is very red.

Jared Leto is also shown suited up, as is the returning Jeff Bridges. The latter's appearance drew cheers from fans at D23 and, after TRON: Legacy de-aged the actor, it's great to see him able to do his thing here minus any potentially distracting effects.

"It’s really unbelievable to think we made the original in 1982," Bridges said while addressing the crowd. "We never thought it would have this legacy that’s continued on all these years, but here we are. What a beautiful time to bring this back. What a perfect time to revisit this amazing world. More appropriately, to say this amazing world visit us."

We also learned that Greta Lee is playing a human programmer called Eve Kim who "allows Ares to come into our world." As for Leto, he's "Ares, the master of the Grid - a program who's looking for a way to make the world his own, permanently."

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares arrives in theters on October 10, 2025.

And here are the official announcements from Disney: