SGT. ROCK Film Loses Daniel Craig; DC Studios Reportedly Eyeing Jeremy Allen White As Potential Replacement

SGT. ROCK Film Loses Daniel Craig; DC Studios Reportedly Eyeing Jeremy Allen White As Potential Replacement

Well, it looks like James Bond won't be joining the DC Universe any time soon as it's being reported that Daniel Craig has exited Luca Guadagnino's upcoming Sgt. Rock feature film.

News
By RohanPatel - Feb 19, 2025 10:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Sgt. Rock
Source: Nexus Point News

Daniel Craig (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Logan Lucky) is no longer joining the DC Universe as it's being reported that he's exited DC Studios' upcoming Sgt. Rock film, which has Academy Award-nominee Luca Guadagnino (Challengers; Call Me by Your Name; Bones and All) attached to direct and was tentatively scheduled to kickstart production at the end of this year. 

Nexus Point News was the first to report the news, which has since been confirmed by all three major trades. 

As for why he's decided to leave the project, well, that remains somewhat unclear. According to The Hollywood Reporter, some sources have told them there were scheduling conflicts with the film's expected Fall shooting dates, while other sources have claimed Craig was disappointed with the box office performance and lack of awards recognition for Queer, resulting in him deciding to reevalute his upcoming film choices. 

However, Variety says Craig never actually committed to starring in the film and that there was never a formal deal in place, meaning he may have just been on DC's wish list or an offer may have been made. Either way, Craig decided to pass and the role is now seemingly up for grabs again, although the studio may have already found a replacement. 

As per The InSneider, 2x Primetime Emmy-winner Jeremy Allen White (The BearThe Iron Claw; Shameless) has been offered the lead role in Sgt. Rock. No word on whether he's leaning toward accepting the role or passing, but the studio is apparently confident they'll be able to bring him onboard. White is currently in the midst of filming The Bear season four and is expected to wrap the latest batch of episodes in early May, so his schedule should be clear for a late 2025 shooting schedule. 

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are reportedly quite high on Sgt. Rock, which has been scripted by Justin Kuritzkes (Queer; Challengers), and want to make it a straightforward war film, with an aim to showcase to fans the wide variety of content DC Studios could potentially produce over the next several years. 

For Craig fans, he can be seen next in Netflix's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and is also scheduled to shoot Justin Lin's Two for the Money, where he'll star opposite Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Fast X).

SGT. ROCK: Daniel Craig Rumored To Be Luca Guadagnino's First Choice To Play Title Role - CONFIRMED
Related:

SGT. ROCK: Daniel Craig Rumored To Be Luca Guadagnino's First Choice To Play Title Role - CONFIRMED
QUEER And CHALLENGERS Director Luca Guadagnino Reportedly Set To Helm SGT. ROCK Movie For DC Studios
Recommended For You:

QUEER And CHALLENGERS Director Luca Guadagnino Reportedly Set To Helm SGT. ROCK Movie For DC Studios

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 2/19/2025, 10:45 PM
Why is this still a thing?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/19/2025, 10:50 PM
@Nonameforme - because the media is trying to drum up war propaganda to garner support for a US war against Iran
jst5
jst5 - 2/19/2025, 11:26 PM
@Pictilli - It would not be much of a war.Of course the Saudis could slam a couple of planes in some buildings again so the U.S. can do what they did to Iraq.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/19/2025, 11:33 PM
@Pictilli - If thats the case, where is the Blackhawks movie by Spielberg? ....nothing is happening as usual, only Batman and Superman projects on the horizon.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/19/2025, 10:49 PM
Seems like a pretty random project for a DC film, but I'm willing to keep an open mind beyond the usual superhero flicks. White is a good actor, but he seems kinda young for the role🤷🏾‍♂️
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/19/2025, 10:49 PM
Hope it never gets off the ground
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/19/2025, 10:56 PM
Sgt Rock is a pretty dope character,can see White doing good
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/19/2025, 11:27 PM
@KurtCrawler -

Sgt Rock is NOT a dopey character. He is a GREAT character.
Gambito
Gambito - 2/19/2025, 11:09 PM
Daniel I don’t know why you made such a bid deal about playing a gay guy I mean the movie was alright but he screams Oscar desperation. You’re never living down Bond man, that’s a good thing
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 2/19/2025, 11:21 PM
They gonna try to make a war movie with gay people. Nothing wrong with being gay but Ieave that to the ancient Greeks lol
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/19/2025, 11:25 PM
Wait…so you’re seriously telling me that a movie called “Queer” wasn’t the box-office smash hit of 2024? I don’t believe it
Forthas
Forthas - 2/19/2025, 11:28 PM
If I were any A-list talent I would steer clear of James Gunn's DCU. DC has a long and storied history of sabotaging the careers of actors, directors and producers.

User Comment Image

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and CRT (Childish Reactionary Tantrums)
thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/19/2025, 11:32 PM
There's no way Luca actually makes this movie.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/19/2025, 11:37 PM

Take one of the most marketable movie stars in the world and have him star in some pervert crap that might appeal to a teeny-weeny portion of the world population.

And they wonder why nobody came to see it and almost no one ever heard of it.

Hollywood needs to look up the word "clue" in the dictionary and maybe order some.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder