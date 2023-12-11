Zachary Levi On Sean Gunn: "When You’re The Brother Of The Guy Who Runs DC... You Get To Play Who You Want”

Zachary Levi On Sean Gunn: &quot;When You’re The Brother Of The Guy Who Runs DC... You Get To Play Who You Want” Zachary Levi On Sean Gunn: &quot;When You’re The Brother Of The Guy Who Runs DC... You Get To Play Who You Want”

During a new interview, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi threw some shade at the recent news that Sean Gunn had landed the role of Maxwell Lord in James Gunn's DCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 11, 2023 02:12 PM EST

Well, it seems Zachary Levi has resigned himself to the likelihood that he won't be suiting up as Shazam again!

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Levi spoke about his role as the DC Comics hero and whether he has any interest in returning as the character in the rebooted DCU. The actor reiterated that he is very proud of Fury of the Gods despite the lukewarm critical reception and disappointing box office performance.

Levi was then asked about the possibility of appearing as an entirely different character in the DCU, since Jason Momoa is (most likely) leaving Aquaman behind to play Lobo, and Sean Gunn will take on the role of Maxwell Lord after already playing Weasel in The Suicide Squad (he will also voice the furry menace and G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos).

At this point, Levi decided to throw a little shade at Gunn's casting: “When you’re the brother of the guy who runs DC, I guess you get to play who you want.”

Gunn has already responded to the claims of nepotism, but at the end of the day, a director continuing to work with a group of people he can rely on - even if some of them happen to be relations - is hardly a new development in Hollywood. Whether you happen to think Sean Gunn is right for the role of Max Lord or not, he had established himself as an actor long before his brother began casting him in his movies.

What do you make of Levi's comments? Check out the video below, and drop us a comment in the usual place.

Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog’s Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard.

Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Responds To Nepotism Claims As Brother Sean Gunn Lands Third DCU Role
Related:

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Responds To Nepotism Claims As Brother Sean Gunn Lands Third DCU Role
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Star Zachary Levi Addresses Criticism Surrounding His Performance In DCEU Sequel
Recommended For You:

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Star Zachary Levi Addresses Criticism Surrounding His Performance In DCEU Sequel
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
MisterDoctor217 - 12/11/2023, 2:03 PM
Lmao , it’s all just shade there at DC


Seriously they should just have their own reality tv show about the behind the scenes of it all.
Would probably be more popular than the movies they out out lol
worcestershire - 12/11/2023, 2:32 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - he may be joking but Zachary seems salty his movie didn’t do well is dcu is moving on from him. Needs to be more mature about it
MisterDoctor217 - 12/11/2023, 2:38 PM
@worcestershire -

Yes I know he’s salty, and he definitely should move on, because he made his fair share of mistakes too.
Doesn’t mean he’s wrong tho , also didn’t seem like a super juvenile response, but I get what you mean
Forthas - 12/11/2023, 2:04 PM
James Gunn engages in the most blatant nepotism and cronyism I have ever seen in any industry. The highest caliber actors should refuse to work with him. He represents everything that is wrong with CBM's and the studio that makes them.
DarthAlgar - 12/11/2023, 2:08 PM
@Forthas - You always have sand in your vagina about James Gunn.

Just let it go already.
Forthas - 12/11/2023, 2:10 PM
@DarthAlgar - not sand...it's barb wire!

I never let go!
Matador - 12/11/2023, 2:11 PM
@DarthAlgar -

Odin - 12/11/2023, 2:28 PM
@Forthas - Since we're on the topic, isn't it a funny coincidink how so many Christopher Nolan movies have a writer with the same last name as him? Or how that guy hasn't written a single movie that Nolan hadn't directed? And what's with Cillian Murphy and Michael Caine being in just about every movie Nolan makes? Like, you're allowed to cast other actors, man.
Forthas - 12/11/2023, 2:31 PM
@Odin - It is bad. Everyone of these directors who engage in blatant cronyism should be called out.
worcestershire - 12/11/2023, 2:31 PM
@Forthas - I think that hatred will only make us enjoy dc films less. Good if you’re being skeptical about his “directing” abilities but anything else seems personal. I hope to god the new dcu is good and a comedic joke machine like the most of gotg was, it won’t work for renowned dc characters
Forthas - 12/11/2023, 2:37 PM
@worcestershire - I agree if he goes the comedic route then it will not work out...or at least will be less than epic.

As far as hatred is concerned....No one should engage in hating another person no matter what they do, but the entertainment business is a high visibility high profile industry. Criticisms and gossip are built into the business model. So being critical of the sausage being made is fair game and is not something that is personal.
DTor91 - 12/11/2023, 2:52 PM
@Forthas -

…….

Christopher Nolan
Martin Scorsese
Mike Flanagan
Robert Zemeckis
Ridley Scott
Ryan Coogler
Robert Eggers

Shall I continue?
RolandD - 12/11/2023, 3:05 PM
@Forthas - No matter what, you’re not going to get the part. Let it go.
Baf - 12/11/2023, 3:11 PM
@Forthas - Nepotism is irrelevant. Agreeing with, disagreeing with, or tolerating nepotistic choices is ultimately subjective.
Forthas - 12/11/2023, 3:12 PM
@DTor91 -

Continue what...

It is wrong for them to engage on nepotism and cronyism. The everyone does it logic is not a measure of appropriateness. Wrong is wrong!
Forthas - 12/11/2023, 3:13 PM
@RolandD - I am shooting for Batman...I don't think James Gunn has many more family members left.
Forthas - 12/11/2023, 3:18 PM
@Baf - I have a major in economics. Nepotism has adverse affects in the long term on a free market and economy. It also is counter to our collective social morals of earning your rewards. This is the reason people are making a big deal out of it.
RolandD - 12/11/2023, 3:27 PM
@Forthas - 😂
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/11/2023, 2:06 PM
Ouch! Someone is having a tantrum today.
bobevanz - 12/11/2023, 2:07 PM
Dude, you peaked with Chuck. You're lucky you still get gigs lmao
Godzilla2000Zer - 12/11/2023, 2:07 PM
So called nepotism has produced some great talent also reboot.
NinnesMBC - 12/11/2023, 2:08 PM
He's not wrong though.
MotherGooseUPus - 12/11/2023, 2:09 PM
He wasnt even good as Shazam... and lets be honest, he's just jealous and lashing out like a whiny little kid
FireandBlood - 12/11/2023, 2:10 PM
Where was the lie? 🤷‍♂️
Doomsday8888 - 12/11/2023, 2:10 PM
And he didn't stutter.
HashTagSwagg - 12/11/2023, 2:13 PM
Aren't we all calling Gunn out for it as well. Is he not allowed to say the same thing?
ObserverIO - 12/11/2023, 3:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Sure, as long as he comes on here and calls himself 'ChuckAmok' or something. Chuck just run amok irl.
ObserverIO - 12/11/2023, 3:25 PM
Well not irl irl, but what passes for irl these days (internet social media). [frick]. I just called the internet irl. I'm just all about that blue pill aren't I?
Nomis929 - 12/11/2023, 2:13 PM
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/11/2023, 2:14 PM
I don't see how that's "throwing shade". It's literally the truth word for word.
MarkCassidy - 12/11/2023, 2:25 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - can you only throw shade at a lie?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/11/2023, 2:30 PM
@MarkCassidy - My point is that just because someone is telling it as it is, doesn't mean they're throwing shade.
MarkCassidy - 12/11/2023, 2:34 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - He's being bitchy about Gunn casting his brother and publicly having a go. Whether you agree with him or not, it still counts as throwing shade.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/11/2023, 2:51 PM
@MarkCassidy - Why is it considered bitchy to simply say that being the brother of James Gunn has its perks?
JonC - 12/11/2023, 2:59 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - so if he wanted to play superman, james would give him the role you're saying?
MarkCassidy - 12/11/2023, 3:15 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - It's not what he says, it's the way he says it... maybe you didn't watch the video?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/11/2023, 3:21 PM
@MarkCassidy - Ahh okay. Yeah I just read the quote. I'll have to watch it later.
Matador - 12/11/2023, 2:15 PM
When your not part of the circle of trust.



James Gunn or some shit.
GhostDog - 12/11/2023, 2:16 PM
He is pressed and a little butthurt, but he's not wrong.
NGFB - 12/11/2023, 2:16 PM
Yeah. So.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder