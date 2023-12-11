Zachary Levi On Sean Gunn: "When You’re The Brother Of The Guy Who Runs DC... You Get To Play Who You Want”

Well, it seems Zachary Levi has resigned himself to the likelihood that he won't be suiting up as Shazam again!

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Levi spoke about his role as the DC Comics hero and whether he has any interest in returning as the character in the rebooted DCU. The actor reiterated that he is very proud of Fury of the Gods despite the lukewarm critical reception and disappointing box office performance.

Levi was then asked about the possibility of appearing as an entirely different character in the DCU, since Jason Momoa is (most likely) leaving Aquaman behind to play Lobo, and Sean Gunn will take on the role of Maxwell Lord after already playing Weasel in The Suicide Squad (he will also voice the furry menace and G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos).

At this point, Levi decided to throw a little shade at Gunn's casting: “When you’re the brother of the guy who runs DC, I guess you get to play who you want.”

Gunn has already responded to the claims of nepotism, but at the end of the day, a director continuing to work with a group of people he can rely on - even if some of them happen to be relations - is hardly a new development in Hollywood. Whether you happen to think Sean Gunn is right for the role of Max Lord or not, he had established himself as an actor long before his brother began casting him in his movies.

What do you make of Levi's comments? Check out the video below, and drop us a comment in the usual place.

Zachery Levi on if he’s interested in going the Jason Momoa and Sean Gunn route in playing a whole new character in James Gunn’s DCU:



