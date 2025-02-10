Colman Domingo Drops Major YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Spoiler; Confirms He Talked Kang With Marvel

Rumours about Colman Domingo joining the MCU have persisted for years. The Sing Sing star was initially named the frontrunner to take over from Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror after his firing, though Marvel Studios has since pivoted to Doctor Doom and Robert Downey Jr.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Domingo admitted he was surprised to see so much chatter online about him potentially playing Kang. In fact, he reached out to his agents for clarification about whether they were discussing the role on his behalf!

"Listen, after a while, when it was constantly in the press and on places like Twitter, I was like, 'Wait a minute, is this true? Am I being talked about for Kang?'" the actor said. "I called up my team and said, 'Are you having conversations I don't know anything about?' They [said], 'No.'"

"There had been conversations about me coming into Marvel in some way so we did follow up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel, so I did do that," Domingo continued, confirming they discussed the Kang rumours during the sit-down. "We talked openly about the landscape of Marvel and even the Kang rumours."

"I personally knew, I'm just all about energy and want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy...I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is. Whatever I develop something doesn't feel right about me [replacing someone]."

"I want to build something from the ground up that's my own. [Kang] was never a conversation from my point of view. If I was discussed, I still don't know...there's still talks," the actor revealed.

So, the door is closed on Kang because Domingo isn't looking to follow in anyone's footsteps. We're also not expecting Marvel Studios to revisit the time-travelling villain anytime soon, despite rumours they're considering bringing Majors back to wrap up Kang's story arc.

While Domingo looks to continue mulling over other live-action MCU roles, he's currently lending his voice to Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Discussing the animated series, he confirmed that future seasons - a second and third batch of episodes are already in the works - will feature the Green Goblin.

"I am now [in the MCU] ... It's cool, but I do want to get the live-action out there. I'm having a great time. I love the animation. I love the idea of playing Norman Osborn...you'll see his evolution into the Green Goblin in the coming seasons which is very cool," he teased.

Many fans have advocated for the actor to play a live-action Norman, though Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed he doesn't exist on the Sacred Timeline. Whether Marvel Studios would want to revisit the villain after pitting Tom Holland's web-slinger against Willem Dafoe's sinister Variant is also hard to say.

You can watch the full interview with Domingo in the player below.