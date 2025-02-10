Colman Domingo Drops Major YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Spoiler; Confirms He Talked Kang With Marvel

Colman Domingo Drops Major YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Spoiler; Confirms He Talked Kang With Marvel

Fear The Walking Dead star Colman Domingo has shared a big Norman Osborn spoiler about future seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and confirms he discussed the Kang rumors with Marvel Studios.

Feb 10, 2025
Rumours about Colman Domingo joining the MCU have persisted for years. The Sing Sing star was initially named the frontrunner to take over from Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror after his firing, though Marvel Studios has since pivoted to Doctor Doom and Robert Downey Jr. 

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Domingo admitted he was surprised to see so much chatter online about him potentially playing Kang. In fact, he reached out to his agents for clarification about whether they were discussing the role on his behalf!

"Listen, after a while, when it was constantly in the press and on places like Twitter, I was like, 'Wait a minute, is this true? Am I being talked about for Kang?'" the actor said. "I called up my team and said, 'Are you having conversations I don't know anything about?' They [said], 'No.'"

"There had been conversations about me coming into Marvel in some way so we did follow up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel, so I did do that," Domingo continued, confirming they discussed the Kang rumours during the sit-down. "We talked openly about the landscape of Marvel and even the Kang rumours."

"I personally knew, I'm just all about energy and want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy...I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is. Whatever I develop something doesn't feel right about me [replacing someone]."

"I want to build something from the ground up that's my own. [Kang] was never a conversation from my point of view. If I was discussed, I still don't know...there's still talks," the actor revealed.

So, the door is closed on Kang because Domingo isn't looking to follow in anyone's footsteps. We're also not expecting Marvel Studios to revisit the time-travelling villain anytime soon, despite rumours they're considering bringing Majors back to wrap up Kang's story arc.

While Domingo looks to continue mulling over other live-action MCU roles, he's currently lending his voice to Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Discussing the animated series, he confirmed that future seasons - a second and third batch of episodes are already in the works - will feature the Green Goblin. 

"I am now [in the MCU] ... It's cool, but I do want to get the live-action out there. I'm having a great time. I love the animation. I love the idea of playing Norman Osborn...you'll see his evolution into the Green Goblin in the coming seasons which is very cool," he teased.

Many fans have advocated for the actor to play a live-action Norman, though Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed he doesn't exist on the Sacred Timeline. Whether Marvel Studios would want to revisit the villain after pitting Tom Holland's web-slinger against Willem Dafoe's sinister Variant is also hard to say. 

You can watch the full interview with Domingo in the player below. 

asherman93
asherman93 - 2/10/2025, 11:25 AM
Ah, that's a shame. I'm sure he would've done a good job. Not to mention Kang's basically one of the few characters for whom you could easily justify a in-universe recasting of.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/10/2025, 11:30 AM
@asherman93 - I respect the decision. Kang should teturn.... in the post Secret Wars era.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 11:29 AM
Sorry, I just love this line.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/10/2025, 11:55 AM
@DarthOmega - “Honeyyyyy”
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 2/10/2025, 12:16 PM
@DarthOmega - Electro following with the most realistic reaction to a guy swapping personalities from humble scientist to maniacal demon.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 12:18 PM
@TheWinkler - lol true.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/10/2025, 11:30 AM
Talented actor, I'd hate to see him wasted on a brief Kang appearance
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 11:30 AM
He’s been probably the MVP of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man imo which is a series that has good voice acting all around..

I have genuinely enjoyed his version of Norman who actually seems like a good person who wants to help the world so if that’s the case , seeing the tragedy of that as that dream falls apart which leads him down a dark path could be compelling if done well which the show has been thus far.

I wouldn’t mind seeing us get Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn post SW where he could give a similar take on the character , dudes a great actor and will be different enough from Dafoe’s version that it would be fresh!!.

Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/10/2025, 11:32 AM
Never a fan race waps, but he's doing a great job as Norman. Gotta give credit where it's due. It's also interesting that this alternate universe is actually more complete than the main one. Not having Oscorp and Norman in New York is something that the MCU needs to fix.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 11:35 AM
@Urubrodi - I'm looking forward to seeing him as Joe Jackson. Michael is one of my most anticipated films this year
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/10/2025, 11:45 AM
@Urubrodi - Blame Sony for that, they are the ones that mean Oscorp couldn't exist outside of Spider-man films tho I agree it should exist in the MCU.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/10/2025, 11:54 AM
@DarthOmega - Of course, Joe Jackson was the originator of the race-swap.
He's the first father to successfully beat the black off his child!

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 11:56 AM
@Feralwookiee - Me trying not to laugh at that

Also me

bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/10/2025, 11:37 AM
The recent episodes are better than the first two. Idc about race swaps, if this was hand drawn I'd have a lot more positive things to say
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 11:39 AM
So it seems like the rumors we got about Domingo being up for Kang were truly false or someone just got their wires crossed and assumed he was even though it was just meant to be a general meeting.

Anyway, him wanting to create a version of a character from the ground up rather then replace someone makes me think that’s one of the reasons not only he but others might have declined taking on the role of Kang after Jonathan Majors (or just didn’t want that baggage) hence the pivot to Doom but that’s just speculation on my part.

It’s understandable though he would have been great in the role imo , especially with that voice of his!!.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 2/10/2025, 11:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - “Domingo being up for Kang were truly false or someone just got their wires crossed”, I think a lot of these rumors are people getting their wires crossed.
Just like when they said Blade was going to be a period piece, directed by Coogler and then we get the Sinners trailer. Unrelated dots are definitely being connected and being pushed as scoops.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/10/2025, 11:55 AM
@WruceBayne - Yup, a woman is in talks for a character they could be source accurate for we don't know is coming and some scooper will claim the female actor is up for a gender swapped male one due to what characters ARE expect for clicks and giggles sake these days.

The period piece Blade, that turned out to not even be Marvel is one of the funniest egg in face cases.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/10/2025, 11:45 AM
Obviously he talked to marvel about kang
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/10/2025, 11:46 AM
There's also bishop or blue marvel.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 2/10/2025, 11:50 AM
@MCUKnight11 - ehh, I’m very skeptical on if we ever see Blue Marvel on the big screen… but then again, we have Wonder Man starring in his own show. 🤯
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 12:02 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Charles Parnell for Blue Marvel

Arthorious
Arthorious - 2/10/2025, 12:13 PM
@WruceBayne - I think Blue Marvel would probably get his own series first and then show up in the movies.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/10/2025, 11:47 AM
There are certain characters they could get away with a race swap. Norman Osborn happens to be one of them..
not to make it racey but check out normans hair in the comics... dude definitely knows what a wave brush is.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 12:11 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - lol. Once my dad finally got rid of his Jheri curl in the late 80s he replaced it with this

But seriously, I always thought Norman's hair was supposed to be shine. Kinda like the heavily pomade hair styles worn by the well to do

Like this.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 12:21 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD -

"There are certain characters they could get away with a race swap. Norman Osborn happens to be one of them..
not to make it racey but check out normans hair in the comics... dude definitely knows what a wave brush is."

Let me guess, the certain characters are all White characters?
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 2/10/2025, 11:59 AM
I wonder if DOGE will discover the evidence that the US Government has been giving money to entertainment studios to do woke crap? Because they have. From Marvel & DC Comics to every Hollywood studio. Social media got money secretly putting woke influencers over while ghosting the non woke. There are actually woke influencers who were found and hired on by studios backed by the US Government. All together they created a false perception that the whole world was going woke-insane. And it influenced kids to follow the fake hot trend.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 12:19 PM
@PartyKiller -

This is true.

More of Operation Mockingbird used with news media.

Same thing.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/10/2025, 12:05 PM
Makes sense, but still a shame. He's such a good actor.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 12:17 PM
Norman is White.

Boycott this marxist's wet dream.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 2/10/2025, 12:22 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You seem like the type to whine and cry anytime Hitler's playbook is brought up in relation to current right wing agendas, yet foam at the mouth to compare left wing lunacy to Marxism any chance you get.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/10/2025, 12:18 PM
Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo

