SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Hailed As A "Masterpiece Of Pure Cinema" By Andrew Garfield

Earlier this week, Sony Pictures held a special screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Andrew Garfield ended up being a surprise guest. The actor appears to have patched things up with the studio since he was fired from The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, and he had only good things to say about the animated sequel.

Addressing fans in attendance, Garfield called the sequel "a masterpiece of pure cinema without any separation," a sentiment fans and critics appear to agree with. After all, it has a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is already a contender for next year's "Best Animated Feature" Oscar.

As far as we're aware, there were no huge revelations from the Q&A following this screening, but a new rumour has surfaced which reiterates past reports that Garfield's Spider-Man is being eyed to make a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

That movie lost its release date earlier this year and is no longer expected to swing into theatres until 2025 or, most likely, 2026. There have long been rumblings that Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland might show up, and based on Across the Spider-Verse, we now know any sort of cameo would be in live-action.

Time will tell, but we aren't expecting any major updates on Beyond the Spider-Verse until well into next year. On the plus side, this gives Sony time to figure out potential cameos after previously re-using footage from past movies in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follow-up.

Would you like to see Miles Morales meet the three live-action Spider-Men?

He spoke at an #AcrossTheSpiderVerse screening in Londonpic.twitter.com/smGHLKjfTZ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 6, 2023 Of course he is since they want him for Beyond the Spider-Verse https://t.co/VD2QPk60VA — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 6, 2023

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The movie stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital and Blu-ray.