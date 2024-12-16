SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore Explains Why He Didn't Voice Miles G. Morales

In the closing moments of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's final act, Miles Morales returns home to try and save his father from dying in a "canon" event.

However, following a conversation with his mother, both Miles and the audience quickly realise something isn't quite right. The web-slinger has ended up on the wrong Earth, something that's confirmed when his Uncle Aaron - who died during Into the Spider-Verse - walks in.

Things get even crazier when we learn this world's "Miles G. Morales" is, in fact, Prowler.

That's where the sequel left us, and while many fans quickly assumed Shameik Moore was pulling doubt duty as his villainous doppelganger, it was Moonlight and When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome playing the Miles whose Earth (Earth-42) never got a Spider-Man after its spider bit the Earth-1610 Miles.

Talking at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2024, Moore was asked why he didn't end up playing both versions of Miles. "Unfortunately, it's another dude playing the voice - not unfortunately," he started. "Unfortunately for me, but exciting for the fan base."

Moore would go on to clarify that there's nothing strange about the apparent recasting because it's "just like [how] Jake Johnson isn't both [Peter Parkers]...he's not Peter A. Parker, he's Peter B. Parker. Peter A. Parker was Chris Pine."

It makes sense and should make it that little bit more interesting when the two different versions of Miles square off and likely team up in the long-delayed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"It’s [been] a dream since I was a child to just be a part of that world in any way," Jerome recently said of his Spider-Verse role. "Miles Morales is a specific, character as a Dominican from New York, that I've always dreamed of embodying and portraying."

"So just to even play the voice in the world that they're creating is so incredible because what it's doing for my people and our people back in New York — Dominicans, Puerto Ricans — it's really shifting the culture for us in the mainstream in terms of animation and the superhero genre. For me to be a part of it is an honor," the actor added.

It was confirmed over the weekend that while Sony Pictures is working hard on getting Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse right, it's unlikely to be released in 2025 (news which didn't come as a surprise but is still undeniably disappointing).

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, after reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Stay tuned for more on the animated Spider-Verse franchise as we have it.