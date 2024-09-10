SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Could Face Major Delay Amid Rumors That Original Ideas Have Been Scrapped

The final movie in Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was originally set to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024 before being taken off the calendar last July, and the studio has yet to announce a new release date.

Last night, we learned that Marvel/Sony are moving full steam ahead on Spider-Man 4 with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm, but this may have resulted in Beyond the Spider-Verse being pushed back yet again.

Jeff Sneider (via Toonado.com) believes there's a chance the threequel may not be with us until 2027 after being taken back to the drawing board.

According to the reliable insider, "creative differences" have led to "most of the movie being scrapped." We don't need to tell you how much work goes into an animated feature of this scale, so if this report is accurate, 2027 might even be an ambitious estimate!

WHY 2027? I heard Sony SCRAPPED most of the movie and is redoing a lot of it. SUBSCRIBE so I can keep wining & dining sources and getting information out of them to bring back to you guys. https://t.co/CXmrMTwVVv — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 10, 2024

We doubt Sneider would have run with this story if there wasn't at least some truth to it, but it's worth noting that Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton has since responded with the following.

Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm…



🤔 https://t.co/OfXXZKvled — Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) September 10, 2024

The word "particularly" is sticking out like a sore thumb there, but Sneider has promised to share some more details in his newsletter later tonight, so we'll be sure to update.

Chris Miller has now weighed in.

Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely. — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) September 10, 2024

As for Spider-Man 4, scooper MTTSH has weighed in with the following shocking update.

SPIDER-MAN 4 is going to be about Spider-Man fighting a villain in NYC — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 10, 2024

To be fair, this would indicate that it will be a more grounded story without Multiversal elements.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse concluded with a massive cliffhanger and surprise reveal which may go down as one of the most shocking twists in superhero movie history.

After managing to escape from Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and his fellow Spideys and make it back to what he assumed was his own reality, Miles Morales discovers that he's actually landed on Earth-42, where his father was killed in the line of duty and his Uncle Aaron is still alive.

With no Spider-Man keeping the streets in check, crime is rampant, and The Prowler is right at the center - but it's actually Miles' alternate universe counterpart, not his uncle, under the mask.

It's a brilliantly-orchestrated reveal that perfectly sets-up what's to come in the final instalment of the trilogy, Beyond The Spider-Verse... and it almost didn't happen.

While chatting to Games Radar during a recent interview, directors Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson revealed that the big Miles/Prowler twist was actually a last-minute addition.

"So, Aaron was still The Prowler and this is rather far along into development too," Powers explains. "I remember we had a meeting over Zoom and something just came to me – that Miles should be The Prowler. I felt bad as someone was presenting, but I texted the guys and we were all so excited. There was already a design for that Miles, but we sent our wonderful designer back to the drawing board, asking him to redesign the character as The Prowler."

"It's like a Pottersville or It's A Wonderful Life kind of moment. It was always thematically the same – if Miles never got powers, what would become of him – but the original wasn't as impactful. We had Miles as Aaron's sidekick, his Robin, but him becoming The Prowler evoked a whole different emotion. When we screened the original, people wouldn't get it, they just saw another Miles with cornrows and wondered what the deal is. But with that Prowler twist, that made people go, 'Woah,' as it's symbolic of so much. And after that, we threaded in all the references to The Prowler throughout the movie."

It's difficult to imagine the ending playing out any other way, so props to Powers for this lightbulb moment so late in the game!

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature returning voice actors Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, Jason Schwartzman as Spot, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, and Daniel Kaluuya, as Hobie Brown.