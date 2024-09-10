SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Could Face Major Delay Amid Rumors That Original Ideas Have Been Scrapped

The news that Spider-Man 4 is now going full steam ahead for a 2026 release could mean another significant delay for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 10, 2024 12:09 PM EST
The final movie in Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was originally set to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024 before being taken off the calendar last July, and the studio has yet to announce a new release date.

Last night, we learned that Marvel/Sony are moving full steam ahead on Spider-Man 4 with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm, but this may have resulted in Beyond the Spider-Verse being pushed back yet again.

Jeff Sneider (via Toonado.com) believes there's a chance the threequel may not be with us until 2027 after being taken back to the drawing board.

According to the reliable insider, "creative differences" have led to "most of the movie being scrapped." We don't need to tell you how much work goes into an animated feature of this scale, so if this report is accurate, 2027 might even be an ambitious estimate!

We doubt Sneider would have run with this story if there wasn't at least some truth to it, but it's worth noting that Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton has since responded with the following.

The word "particularly" is sticking out like a sore thumb there, but Sneider has promised to share some more details in his newsletter later tonight, so we'll be sure to update.

Chris Miller has now weighed in.

As for Spider-Man 4, scooper MTTSH has weighed in with the following shocking update.

To be fair, this would indicate that it will be a more grounded story without Multiversal elements.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse concluded with a massive cliffhanger and surprise reveal which may go down as one of the most shocking twists in superhero movie history.

After managing to escape from Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and his fellow Spideys and make it back to what he assumed was his own reality, Miles Morales discovers that he's actually landed on Earth-42, where his father was killed in the line of duty and his Uncle Aaron is still alive.

With no Spider-Man keeping the streets in check, crime is rampant, and The Prowler is right at the center - but it's actually Miles' alternate universe counterpart, not his uncle, under the mask.

It's a brilliantly-orchestrated reveal that perfectly sets-up what's to come in the final instalment of the trilogy, Beyond The Spider-Verse... and it almost didn't happen.

While chatting to Games Radar during a recent interview, directors Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson revealed that the big Miles/Prowler twist was actually a last-minute addition.

"So, Aaron was still The Prowler and this is rather far along into development too," Powers explains. "I remember we had a meeting over Zoom and something just came to me – that Miles should be The Prowler. I felt bad as someone was presenting, but I texted the guys and we were all so excited. There was already a design for that Miles, but we sent our wonderful designer back to the drawing board, asking him to redesign the character as The Prowler."

"It's like a Pottersville or It's A Wonderful Life kind of moment. It was always thematically the same – if Miles never got powers, what would become of him – but the original wasn't as impactful. We had Miles as Aaron's sidekick, his Robin, but him becoming The Prowler evoked a whole different emotion. When we screened the original, people wouldn't get it, they just saw another Miles with cornrows and wondered what the deal is. But with that Prowler twist, that made people go, 'Woah,' as it's symbolic of so much. And after that, we threaded in all the references to The Prowler throughout the movie."

It's difficult to imagine the ending playing out any other way, so props to Powers for this lightbulb moment so late in the game!

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature returning voice actors Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, Jason Schwartzman as Spot, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, and Daniel Kaluuya, as Hobie Brown.

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 9/10/2024, 12:01 PM
Just delayed it because they want to keep the rights, and they know people will show up for this movie.

It just an investment
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/10/2024, 1:17 PM
@OptimusCrime - Exactly. They know Kraven is going to flop and need a guaranteed rights holder.
Spoken
Spoken - 9/10/2024, 12:04 PM
LOL, I don't think it was scrapped but I do think one of them is going to move to 2027. Too early to theorize honestly.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/10/2024, 12:07 PM
I really liked the first one. The 2nd, to me, was so convoluted I just couldn't get into it. I'm not bashing it because I know a lot of people liked part 2.

However, especially with it being delayed, not really thinking I'll be checking this out.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/10/2024, 12:22 PM
🤦🏻‍♂️ it's the only spiderman I am excited about
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/10/2024, 12:32 PM
Goddamn.
cubrn
cubrn - 9/10/2024, 12:36 PM
If true, this is crap. The filmmakers have already proven themselves by making two of the greatest superhero movies of all time. Give them the creative control.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/10/2024, 12:38 PM
It is disappointing as it seemed like they had a clear vision on where to go from here. Still hoping they wrap this up great making one of the best super hero trilogies
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 9/10/2024, 12:40 PM
They've probably just fed this story to the trades so as to give the animation team more time. They hadn't even recorded dialogues until recently. So given that it would in no way make that March 2024 date, this is probably just to justify a delay in release. Which is okay, animation takes time and I'd rather have the animators work under humane conditions.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2024, 12:42 PM
@Ojeet78 - I agree with them taking their time and perhaps you are right but it seems like a weird rumor to feed since it doesn’t really portray Sony atleast in the best light
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2024, 12:40 PM
Hmmmm…

As much as I don’t like giving Sneider credit since he’s an asshole , I’m sure there’s atleast some truth to this since he’s still a reputable source.

Given Pemberton’s comments , I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the film has been scrapped but it’s not as severe as Sneider states it is.

Anyway we will see , hopefully we get Beyond soon since the first 2 films in the series have been solid so I’m hoping this would wrap up the trilogy well!!.

User Comment Image

Also I hope MTTS’s scoop about Spidey 4 is true but they could just be pulling that out of their ass or trying to appeal to a side of the fandom that wants that.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/10/2024, 12:42 PM
"As for Spider-Man 4, scooper MTTSH has weighed in with the following shocking update..."

I'd laugh if they were still wrong, and it's Spidey in space or something 😂
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 9/10/2024, 12:43 PM
How can the story even possibly come out after the Multiverse completely collapses?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 9/10/2024, 1:02 PM
They wrote themselves into a corner.

You can't have Miguel being wrong because that paints every other Spider-man in existence as being complicit in the deaths of their family members, friends, relatives, lovers, etc...

As such I think they are legitimately afraid of how the story would need to end because frankly anything other than a somewhat tragic ending would be unsatisfying given all the set-up.

The only way to end the story:

Miles is wrong. That sometimes death is inevitable and cannot be changed. He has all this power and unfortunately he has to be responsible and accept that his father's death has to happen. He'd prevent it, but that would result in the multiverse starting to collapse, as such Miles Dad would acknowledge that he's always known deep down that Miles was Spider-man and then accept his death telling Miles to go on.

Miles would need to accept the responsibility of his actions, even if he did not realize the consequences of those actions - akin to throwing a bagel at a scientist while fleeing resulted in the creation of The Spot.

The Earth-42 version would be used to examine how Miles could become vengeful after losing his father, still heroic, but going too far out of frustration at the loss of his dad. It'd act as a warning to Miles that he needs to be true to himself.

Gwen and all the multiverse friends he has made along the journey would primarily be helping him get to that point where he has the option, but then Miles would acknowledge that it is indeed an inevitable aspect and choose the responsible option of protecting the multiverse by allowing events to play out.

Gwen would then comfort him at the end and he'd confess his feelings and make a remark about making sure she drops by to see him from time to time OR be recruited into the Spider-verse society and reform it from the inside to approach these scenarios more tactfully in future, Miguel relinquishing his role as he acknowledges he lost his temper.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 9/10/2024, 1:09 PM
Unless they do fourth wall breaking exploration of the multiverse, meet the creator of the comics and then get them to change the ending, but that'd feel kinda underwhelming and again question why none of the other Spider beings did so.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 9/10/2024, 1:06 PM
I haven't seen either of the previous two movies. They grossed a decent amount though, right? Why scrap "original" ideas that worked well for the series?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/10/2024, 1:11 PM
Sony is petty enough to do it just to screw over Phil lord and Chris miller, who recently parted ways with Spider Noir

