SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE's Chris Miller Comments On Possible AI Usage In Animated Threequel

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE's Chris Miller Comments On Possible AI Usage In Animated Threequel SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE's Chris Miller Comments On Possible AI Usage In Animated Threequel

With Artificial Intelligence now a tool being utilised by many movie studios, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse executive producer Christopher MIller has vowed to keep it out of the wall-crawler's world.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2024 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse
Source: Toonado.com

Sony Pictures boss Tony Vinciquerrara recently revealed the studio's plans to increase the usage of AI in movies and TV shows. He believes it will help them produce those in "more efficient ways," but it's ultimately little more than a way to save money. 

Last year, DreamWorks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg suggested AI has the potential to cut the costs of making an animated movie by as much as 90%, with only 50 artists needed to create them in place of 500. While that's an exciting prospect for studio bosses, it's left film fans concerned. 

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently undated due to what a long time the web-slinger's groundbreaking movies take to create. Now, producer/writer Christopher Miller has promised fans AI will not be used on his watch.

"There is no generative AI in Beyond the Spider-Verse and there never will be," he stated (via Toonado.com). "One of the main goals of the films is to create new visual styles that have never been seen in a studio CG film, not steal the generic plagiarized average of other artists' work."

It's clear that, if studios like Sony do intend to increase AI usage, they'll lose many of the filmmakers who make truly great stories for the screen. 

Last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made just shy of $700 million at the worldwide box office and was a critical hit. Its predecessor, 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, won the "Best Animated Feature" Oscar. 

"What I can tell you about Beyond the Spider-Verse is that it's gonna be better than Into and Across the Spider-Verse, and that I will be in it. That's all I can tell you," Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore previously said of the threequel. "The second movie is taking us to the third movie."

"Action...you can expect Miles and Gwen. You can expect everything [laughs] you're expecting the continuation from the second one," Moore teased. "You can expect to see The Spot; you can expect some action-packed energy and some dilemmas and problems to solve."

As noted, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse still doesn't have a confirmed release date. Hopefully, an announcement will be made soon.

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE's Release Window May Have Been Revealed By Musician D4VD
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE's Release Window May Have Been Revealed By Musician D4VD
THE SPIDER WITHIN: A SPIDER-VERSE STORY - Watch Sony Pictures Animation's Horror-Tinged Short Film Here!
Recommended For You:

THE SPIDER WITHIN: A SPIDER-VERSE STORY - Watch Sony Pictures Animation's Horror-Tinged Short Film Here!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/2/2024, 1:10 PM
Thank [frick] for that.

Sony talking about using AI in their future Spidey projects had me worried.
The writers strike ended too soon. They compromised.

They agreed to only use AI if they want to. So basically the studio only has to hire those that want to. Andf the studio can use it to develop movies before they hire writers and then give them the AI generated stuff to work on.

AI will kill art.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/2/2024, 1:11 PM
* This comment was generated by AI.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/2/2024, 1:18 PM
@ObserverIO - I’ve seen so many badly written scripts using AI lately that I’m not scared yet. The writers of these couldn’t even clean up the scripts enough to make it seem original. If they’re written using Chat GPT they’re usually always samey.

What I’m really scared is what will come in the future. Properly written scripts based on statistics, complete CG shots using Sora only using a composite. On one hand it’s fascinating on the other there will be tons of jobs lost in the process
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 6/2/2024, 1:20 PM
@ObserverIO - AI will not kill art because creating art is fun. People won't stop doing it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2024, 1:13 PM
Let animation be better parts of animation was good and bad
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 6/2/2024, 1:15 PM
AI art really sucks. I don't think it will kill art but I believe many people are using it as a tool for not developing skills, specially fun skills. Also, cheap persons use it to generate mediocre plagiarized illustrations, logos etc for not paying professionals.

Some of us still love the intent of true artists and musicians. AI still lacks of intent and sense of aesthetic and true artistry.

AI generated can be useful for SOME stuff tho.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/2/2024, 1:20 PM
User Comment Image

I appreciate the comments on wanting to create something their own
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/2/2024, 1:21 PM
@Evansly -

Glover is an overrated clown.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/2/2024, 1:23 PM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/2/2024, 1:21 PM

As I understand it, animation fans love this. It dominates the animation genre

Holland Spider-Man is now the very biggest earner for the MCU. He dominates the movie superhero genre now.

Keep miles in the animated stuff. Enjoy dominating both movie forms Disney. Don't dilute things and ram morales into the live action universe just for the superhero animation lovers and the DEI crowd.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/2/2024, 1:26 PM
Im not sold. If Tony Vinciquerrara said they are going to use it, who cares what the producer says. The point isnt just plagerizing. That horse left the barn because of all these social sites like meta allowing the scraping of images. So Sony might not specifically steal someone elses work but that doesn't mean the model hasn't already learned from it.

The other thing is the Dreamworks quote, how many jobs did Sony cut? Where is this savings coming from because 90% time the savings is people.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder