Does KRAVEN THE HUNTER Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Guide

Does KRAVEN THE HUNTER Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Guide

With Kraven the Hunter set to arrive in theaters today, we're letting you know whether it's worth sticking around for any extra scenes when the credits roll. Don't worry, there are no spoilers here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2024 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

The review embargo for Kraven the Hunter lifted yesterday afternoon and, unfortunately, the consensus is overwhelmingly negative. With J.C. Chandor at the helm and an impressive cast led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the hope had been it might exceed expectations. 

However, if its Rotten Tomatoes score is any indication, Kraven the Hunter will be remembered as one of the worst superhero movies ever. 

That's just the opinion of critics; it's important to make your own minds up about any movie and fans will have the opportunity to do so this weekend. If you are heading to theaters, then we'd imagine you'll want to know whether it's worth waiting through the credits. 

Sony's Marvel movies have often used extra scenes to tease the future, whether it's Morbius' first meeting with The Vulture or Knull's promise to lay waste to the universe. 

Does Kraven the Hunter have a post-credits scene?

We can tell you today that no, Kraven the Hunter does not have any credits scenes worth waiting around for. When the movie ends and the credits roll, that's it for the character's journey. You can always stick around to see the names of everyone who worked hard on the Marvel Comics adaptation but don't expect to be rewarded with any teases for the future.

While both Chandor and Taylor-Johnson have talked about their desire to make a sequel, that doesn't seem overly likely based on current box office projections. 

"This first movie is for everybody — the audiences, come see it, and I think by the end of the movie you’re going to want to see him go on," Taylor-Johnson recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s up to you guys, it’s all over to you now. Chandor added, "Let’s hope this one works, and then there’s a lot of places he could go."

"I treated this story exactly the way I have every other film I’ve ever made, which is you just try to make the absolute best film that you can; build the best characters, hire the best people and tell the best story," the filmmaker continued. "I think when people, knock on wood, when they come out and see this, they’ll realize everyone did a pretty beautiful job and I think it’s a pretty good little film."

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

KRAVEN THE HUNTER's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed And It's The Final Nail In The SSU's Coffin
Related:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed And It's The Final Nail In The SSU's Coffin
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Reviews Bury Sony's Final SSU Movie As Lethargic, Anticlimactic, And Limp
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Reviews Bury Sony's Final SSU Movie As "Lethargic," "Anticlimactic," And "Limp"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder