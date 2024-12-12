Does KRAVEN THE HUNTER Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Guide

The review embargo for Kraven the Hunter lifted yesterday afternoon and, unfortunately, the consensus is overwhelmingly negative. With J.C. Chandor at the helm and an impressive cast led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the hope had been it might exceed expectations.

However, if its Rotten Tomatoes score is any indication, Kraven the Hunter will be remembered as one of the worst superhero movies ever.

That's just the opinion of critics; it's important to make your own minds up about any movie and fans will have the opportunity to do so this weekend. If you are heading to theaters, then we'd imagine you'll want to know whether it's worth waiting through the credits.

Sony's Marvel movies have often used extra scenes to tease the future, whether it's Morbius' first meeting with The Vulture or Knull's promise to lay waste to the universe.

Does Kraven the Hunter have a post-credits scene?

We can tell you today that no, Kraven the Hunter does not have any credits scenes worth waiting around for. When the movie ends and the credits roll, that's it for the character's journey. You can always stick around to see the names of everyone who worked hard on the Marvel Comics adaptation but don't expect to be rewarded with any teases for the future.

While both Chandor and Taylor-Johnson have talked about their desire to make a sequel, that doesn't seem overly likely based on current box office projections.

"This first movie is for everybody — the audiences, come see it, and I think by the end of the movie you’re going to want to see him go on," Taylor-Johnson recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s up to you guys, it’s all over to you now. Chandor added, "Let’s hope this one works, and then there’s a lot of places he could go."

"I treated this story exactly the way I have every other film I’ve ever made, which is you just try to make the absolute best film that you can; build the best characters, hire the best people and tell the best story," the filmmaker continued. "I think when people, knock on wood, when they come out and see this, they’ll realize everyone did a pretty beautiful job and I think it’s a pretty good little film."

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.