MADAME WEB Concept Art Reveals Detailed Look At Best Part Of The Movie: Those Comic-Accurate Costumes!
MCUKnight11 - 2/22/2024, 12:08 PM
Depending on the F4 rumors, Sweeney should be Felicia in Spider-man 4. Anya and Sydney are the only good fancasts for Felicia I can think of.
vtopa - 2/22/2024, 12:13 PM
Black Cat is perfect.
FireandBlood - 2/22/2024, 12:16 PM
Rebooted Black Widow
harryba11zack - 2/22/2024, 12:20 PM
we? you mean you?
TheFinestSmack - 2/22/2024, 12:55 PM
@harryba11zack - Gotta respect Josh's pronouns lol
MotherGooseUPus - 2/22/2024, 12:21 PM
Black cat or no one. Wouldnt mind seeing her go to DC and play Poison Ivy or even WW
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2024, 12:23 PM
She would make a good Black Cat (even though Anya Taylor Joys my pick for that)…

I could even see her as Tigra honestly but not the others.

A few obscure choices from me would be Dakota North , The Blonde Phantom & Rachel Van Helsing.
grif - 2/22/2024, 12:42 PM
well this movie sucked so she should be in other cbms lol
SodaBurps - 2/22/2024, 12:45 PM
Hide your wives and your pets. Josh is in horny mode.
Theredspeedster - 2/22/2024, 12:48 PM
Any character with boobs... that's what I got from this article. hahah
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/22/2024, 1:01 PM
I think this is Josh's jerk off material.

