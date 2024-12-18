Mephisto? Symbiotes? Daredevil? Ghost Rider?! Why It's Best Not To Take SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumors Too Seriously

Mephisto? Symbiotes? Daredevil? Ghost Rider?! Why It's Best Not To Take SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumors Too Seriously

As rumours continue to swirl about Marvel Studios' plans for Spider-Man 4, a couple of reliable insiders have cautioned that it might be too soon to get excited about everyone from Mephisto to Daredevil...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Is there a more anticipated superhero movie than 2026's Spider-Man 4? It's certainly generating a greater number of headlines than any other upcoming comic book adaptation, and many of those are rumours about the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up's plot and characters. 

It started with rumblings about an appearance from Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. Soon after, the rumour mill churned out the promise of a street-level adventure supposedly about Spider-Man and Daredevil taking on Mayor Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. the Kingpin of Crime). 

Last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes may have changed things, with Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul pushing the Disney+ series' premiere to next March. If season 2 was ever meant to lead directly into Spider-Man 4, it's now going to be extremely difficult to release that before July 2026 when production doesn't begin until early 2025. 

When Venom: The Last Dance's final trailer was released and offered a glimpse of Knull, it didn't take long before the King in Black was reported to be Spider-Man 4's big bad. We were also told that Tom Holland's Spidey would finally share the screen with Tom Hardy's Venom. 

This month, Kraven the Hunter bombed and Sony pulled the plug on its Marvel Universe (the Venom threequel was also far from a runaway success), making those claims somewhat hard to buy into.

We should also point out that there have repeatedly been claims about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men showing up as part of this supposedly Multiversal adventure. 

The past 24 hours have seen the movie undergo another apparent evolution as it's said Spider-Man will team with Ghost Rider to battle Mephisto. In the comics, that villain takes Peter and MJ's marriage in exchange for saving his Aunt May's life. Adding further fuel to that fire - pun intended - was Spider-Man 4's production company reportedly being titled "Blaze Films, Inc."

As we write this, it looks like we can expect Daredevil, Symbiotes, and Mephisto, so what exactly is this movie going to be?!

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "[It's] worth noting that the Spider-Man 4 script is currently being rewritten, so anything you hear right now doesn't really matter."

"Also, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to film from March through late summer, around the same time as Spider-Man 4. If Daredevil does appear, it’ll likely be a small role at best," she adds. 

The Comic Circus' Alex Perez has also weighed in to say that the report "[offers] a lot tidbits and insight at what has essentially been the rollercoaster of emotion of developments that this film has." In other words, all those things might have been true at one time or another with every single one of those characters potentially considered. 

However, it doesn't mean we're going to see all of them in Spider-Man 4. So, as fun as it is to sift through (and indeed report on) rumours, until Marvel Studios chimes in or we get some casting news from the trades, there's no way of knowing what's heading our way in 2026.

SPIDER-MAN 4: Charlie Cox Will Reportedly Appear As Daredevil - Could We Also See [SPOILER]?
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4: Charlie Cox Will Reportedly Appear As Daredevil - Could We Also See [SPOILER]?
RUMOR: Sony Pictures Seriously Considering Selling SPIDER-MAN IP Back To Marvel Studios
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Sony Pictures "Seriously Considering" Selling SPIDER-MAN IP Back To Marvel Studios

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AnEye
AnEye - 12/18/2024, 11:09 AM
Long story short, none of these scoopers know a damn thing about what's happening with the movie. They even have preempted excuses ready to try to validate their scoops in case their wrong.

[It's] worth noting that the Spider-Man 4 script is currently being rewritten, so anything you hear right now doesn't really matter."
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/18/2024, 11:11 AM
Lol Josh with the side eye at Mark lmfao
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/18/2024, 11:12 AM
Stop writing articles on the stupid rumors?

User Comment Image
MR
MR - 12/18/2024, 11:50 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Yes. This. Pointless "articles", they aren't even articles. It's just rehash after rehash after rehash. you click on a story (not even a story) and you have to wade through cynical opinion and stuff that's been said many times already before you even get to the point of the story you clicked on.
This place needs to be cleaned up DRASTICALLY.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/18/2024, 11:15 AM
I just would like to see The Jackal.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 11:17 AM
@NinnesMBC - him being the big bad of this new trilogy (if we get that) could be fun
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 12/18/2024, 11:16 AM
Don't worry Josh, we don't take anything you say seriously.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 11:17 AM
One should always take any of these rumors with a grain of salt…

I see too many people on here and other sites taking them as fact and that’s ridiculous imo so let’s just wait & see.

Anyway , personally I hope it’s a street level story at the least whether it’s with Daredevil or not…

I think someone like a Mr Negative could be a good villain that case.

User Comment Image
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 12/18/2024, 11:28 AM
How TF is this opinion about rumors filed as “News”? @NateBest any idea?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/18/2024, 11:44 AM
@ImBatman4realz - real talk. If this gets automatically posted to main, so should my fan fic!

@NateBest - put my fan fiction on main!!! Lol
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/18/2024, 11:31 AM
“Stop believing the shit I post for you every day.”
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 12/18/2024, 11:34 AM
Just to let yall know that ghost rider thing isn’t happening never was
Order66
Order66 - 12/18/2024, 11:42 AM
Spider-Man 4 needs to be street level only. Kingpin, Maggia crime family, Tombstone, and Hammerhead should be the villains. DD cameo midway thru the movie to get our team up action and then its solo Spidey rest of the way. Two post credit scenes, the symbiote attaches itself to Peter in the first one and in the second one Knull escapes and heads to 616.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/18/2024, 11:44 AM
I love how we referenced Perez yet again in an article that tells us not to listen to the rumors that keep the site going.
ugh.
Wilding... are you and Perez the same person? Ive thought this for years...
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/18/2024, 11:44 AM
Focus it on Spider-Man and the Kingpin, with a few side characters like Daredevil and the Punisher. Ditch the multiverse nonsense.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/18/2024, 11:51 AM
@Spike101 - i’d do spidey and daredevil with scorpion & shocker as kingpins muscle. And black cat as a love interest. It’d feel like the 90s spiderman cartoon
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/18/2024, 11:50 AM
That's Mephisto!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/18/2024, 11:58 AM
Step 1: Post numerous articles based on Spiderman 4 rumors

Step 2: Post article stating said rumors shouldn’t be taken seriously

My God…What happened to this site? I remember seeing the first image of Heath Ledgers Joker on here back in the day and now it’s just straight up garbage.

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/18/2024, 11:59 AM
But you still post them.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 12/18/2024, 12:10 PM
Ever since the DCU productions started - we know that none of these scoopers or leakers have any real idea of what is going on, and is usually just someone trying to boost their own standings as a reputable "leaker". The only people that takes any of it seriously are the people who write for this site.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder