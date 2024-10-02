RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4's Title May Have Been Revealed (And It's Positively Venomous)

Tom Holland's Peter Parker made his MCU debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and, the following year, took centre stage in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It was a fitting title for the movie seeing as the web-slinger had finally come "home" and Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures kept the theme going with 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home (which was referencing the fact Spidey travelled overseas to battle Mysterio's illusions).

Finally, there was 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that left several familiar Variants stranded on Earth-616. Now, as we head into a new trilogy of Spider-Man movies, it appears the idea is to move on from the "Home" theme.

It makes sense given filmmaker Jon Watts' departure; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is taking over and, if recent rumours are to be believed, the idea is for Spider-Man to embark on another Multiversal adventure...alongside Venom!

According to reliable scooper Cryptic HD Quality on X, "Take this with a grain of salt, but I’ve heard the next Spider-Man movie might be titled Spider-Man: King in Black."

Spider-Man: King in Black? That has a nice ring to it. It also confirms that the hero will battle Knull, God of the Symbiotes, and where he goes, Tom Hardy's Venom surely won't be far behind.

Nothing is official right now but if Venom: The Last Dance doesn't set the stage for a meeting with Spider-Man two years from now, several scoopers will be left with egg on their faces and a lot of explaining to do.

"The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films," Holland told Deadline earlier this year when asked about a fourth chapter. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more."

However, he'd go on to say that the more "complicated answer" is making sure the fourth instalment lives up to its predecessors.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

"This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me," he added. "Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things."

As noted, Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man 4, while Spider-Man: No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning to write the script.

A release date for the movie has not been announced, though we expect it to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.