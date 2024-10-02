RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4's Title May Have Been Revealed (And It's Positively Venomous)

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4's Title May Have Been Revealed (And It's Positively Venomous)

While we're taking this with a pinch of salt, one scooper claims to have revealed the title of Spider-Man 4 and you'd best believe it ties into those recent Venom rumours. Find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Tom Holland's Peter Parker made his MCU debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and, the following year, took centre stage in Spider-Man: Homecoming

It was a fitting title for the movie seeing as the web-slinger had finally come "home" and Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures kept the theme going with 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home (which was referencing the fact Spidey travelled overseas to battle Mysterio's illusions). 

Finally, there was 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that left several familiar Variants stranded on Earth-616. Now, as we head into a new trilogy of Spider-Man movies, it appears the idea is to move on from the "Home" theme.

It makes sense given filmmaker Jon Watts' departure; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is taking over and, if recent rumours are to be believed, the idea is for Spider-Man to embark on another Multiversal adventure...alongside Venom!

According to reliable scooper Cryptic HD Quality on X, "Take this with a grain of salt, but I’ve heard the next Spider-Man movie might be titled Spider-Man: King in Black."

Spider-Man: King in Black? That has a nice ring to it. It also confirms that the hero will battle Knull, God of the Symbiotes, and where he goes, Tom Hardy's Venom surely won't be far behind. 

Nothing is official right now but if Venom: The Last Dance doesn't set the stage for a meeting with Spider-Man two years from now, several scoopers will be left with egg on their faces and a lot of explaining to do.

"The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films," Holland told Deadline earlier this year when asked about a fourth chapter. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more."

However, he'd go on to say that the more "complicated answer" is making sure the fourth instalment lives up to its predecessors. 

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

"This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me," he added. "Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things."

As noted, Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man 4, while Spider-Man: No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning to write the script. 

A release date for the movie has not been announced, though we expect it to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN: Andrew Garfield Confirms He'll Return As Peter Parker IF Marvel Can Deliver A Great Concept
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: Andrew Garfield Confirms He'll Return As Peter Parker IF Marvel Can Deliver A "Great Concept"
SPIDER-NOIR Star Brendon Gleeson Teases Philosopher Villain; Amy Pascal Promises SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Happening
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-NOIR Star Brendon Gleeson Teases "Philosopher" Villain; Amy Pascal Promises SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Happening
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/2/2024, 10:37 AM
miles confirmed?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/2/2024, 10:38 AM
"SPIDER-MAN 4's Title May Have Been Revealed"

Ron Howard voice: It hasn't.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/2/2024, 10:42 AM
@Clintthahamster - Michael!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/2/2024, 10:42 AM
I thought it'd be a Sentry team up called " Knull & Void "
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/2/2024, 10:43 AM
Seems too on the nose if that's indeed the storyline, but it's not bad.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder