Sony's SPIDER-MAN TV Universe Loses Phil Lord & Chris Miller Following Clashes Over SPIDER-NOIR

Sony's SPIDER-MAN TV Universe Loses Phil Lord & Chris Miller Following Clashes Over SPIDER-NOIR

Sony Television's plans for a slate of Spider-Man TV shows just hit a major stumbling block with the news that Phil Lord and Chris Miller are now set to part ways with the studio. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: Puck

Yesterday evening, the news broke that J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot have inexplicably managed to sign a new multi-year film and TV deal with Warner Bros.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker filmmaker has produced little to nothing for the studio since signing a $250 million deal in 2019 (including a now-scrapped slate of Justice League Dark TV shows) but according to Puck, this new contract will be for significantly less money. 

Elsewhere in the piece, various updates are shared about similar deals, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller's partnership with Sony Pictures Television. 

The duo signed a five-year, nine-figure TV deal with the studio in 2019, with the idea being that they'd oversee a slate of Spider-Man projects on streaming. Despite Sony's habit of producing terrible Marvel movies like Morbius and Madame Web, this partnership generated a fair bit of excitement among fans. 

The first of those TV shows, Silk: Spider Society, was scrapped earlier this year after two years in development. Now, Amazon is moving forward with the Nic Cage-led Spider-Noir, even after it "endured a heated fight over its budget."

As a result, "Sony is not expected to renew the deal, which did, however, deliver two seasons of another pricey show: the Apple TV+ anthology series The Afterparty."

With Lord and Miller no longer overseeing these small screen Spider-Man TV shows, it's hard to escape the feeling that they'll head the way of Sony's failed efforts to expand the wall-crawler's world in theaters. 

Other interesting tidbits in the report include an update on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Amazon deal to develop a new Tomb Raider series. Apparently, "many insiders placing bets on whether it will ever come to fruition."

Back to Noir and it's been said that Cage is playing Ben Reilly in a series which tells the story "of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

As we previously reported, Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners and developed the series with Lord, Miller, and Pascal, who will executive produce the series.  

"Expanding the Marvel universe with 'Noir'; is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, earlier this year.

"The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way."

As always, stay tuned for updates.

Sony's SSMU Movies May Be Limiting The Number Of SPIDER-MAN Villains Available To Marvel Studios
Related:

Sony's SSMU Movies May Be Limiting The Number Of SPIDER-MAN Villains Available To Marvel Studios
RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Has Undergone A Story Shift; New Details On Miles Morales, The Black Suit, And More
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Has Undergone A "Story Shift"; New Details On Miles Morales, The Black Suit, And More
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
quas95
quas95 - 8/20/2024, 10:52 AM
Definitely lost the very little interest I had. Good job Sony
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/20/2024, 10:59 AM
I just watched a documentary on this. It's a miracle that Spider-Man was ever allowed into the MCU. Sony's crazy.🤣
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/20/2024, 11:05 AM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - where you i watch this documentary?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/20/2024, 11:00 AM
Sony should just work exclusively with Kevin Feige and make a Spider-Man saga with Marvel Studios. Sony could have made a nice little New York saga with Marvel Studios with Black Cat, Spider-Man, Wraith, and his villains while coexisting with the MCU. All they needed to do was a deal where they could secure revenue from the properties.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/20/2024, 11:06 AM
@SonOfAGif - took the words right out of my mouth.
Its pathetic the higher-ups at Sony havent come up with this
MG0019
MG0019 - 8/20/2024, 11:09 AM
@SonOfAGif - Absolutely.

Sony literally could’ve said and done nothing; let Feige do all the work while they sat back and counted the Spider-Dollars.

Instead Amy Pascal & co keep inserting their hubris trying to “compete” and be the “winning studio.” Ya daft wankers, you have a golden goose that needs no maintenance, & you hold the leash. Just stop yanking the leash & let the duck fart gold for you!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 11:03 AM
That sucks man since they were the main reason for me having some hope for Noir but oh well…

I hope it still turns out well since I do like the cast & creative team (for the most part involved)!!.

Also , I saw S1 of the Afterparty which was good but not S2 so I’m glad we atleast got that out of the deal.

?si=XSZHXauV8v_FexbC
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/20/2024, 11:11 AM
Can I just say that Spider-Man Noir might be my favorite alternative universe Spider-Man in the comics? The first two mini-series were not only dynamite, but deserved an ongoing series as a follow-up, and I will be forever salty over him becoming another victim of "the comics has to emulate what the movies are doing" mindset at Marvel, leading him getting rebranded to be closer the animated Nic Cage version.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/20/2024, 11:22 AM
I mean, I'll still watch, but my expectations just went down considerably.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2024, 11:22 AM
What a joke

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder