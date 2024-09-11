SPIDER-MAN 4 Now Rumored To Be An "AVENGERS-Level Event" As More Details About The MCU's Future Surface

Earlier this week, the news broke that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm Spider-Man 4 for Marvel Studios.

The movie is expected to begin production early next year and will likely arrive in theaters in the summer of 2026 (placing it right between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars). Much has been said about what the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up will ultimately look like but a new rumour points to it being a big movie.

According to supposed insider @MyTimeToShineH, "Spider-Man 4 is going to be an Avengers-level event." That's all we have for now, but this certainly lends some weight to the belief that Tom Holland will reunite with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The scooper has also said Armor Wars is "on hold" and claims we won't get a Hulk movie until after Avengers: Secret Wars, a pretty solid indication that Marvel Studios has delayed its World War Hulk plans.

Back to the wall-crawler, and The Cosmic Circus also recently shared a few very interesting teases about what's in store for Spider-Man 4.

Alex Perez pointed out during a recent Q&A that "a movie can have multiversal elements and still be a street-level story" and called the project a "blend" of both. Hammerhead may also be on the way to the MCU, but more crucially, Doctor Strange's spell will be further explored "and eventually broken."

Peter Parker gaining the alien suit has been described as an "increasingly high possibility," while the current plan is still for Spider-Man to have a major presence in Avengers: Doomsday.

Alongside Holland, Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man 4. Sydney Sweeny is rumoured to be playing Black Cat, and it's been widely reported - but not confirmed - that Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Paul Rudd will appear as Daredevil, The Kingpin, and Ant-Man.

During a recent interview, Jon Watts broke his silence on moving on from the MCU by admitting he's all too aware that following Spider-Man: No Way Home will be near impossible.

"That was such a specific moment in time, and the reaction to that movie was just so unbelievable," he says, explaining he came to the realisation that, "It’s never going to be like this, ever again."

"I was just getting started and Marvel came along - and I take full creative ownership over all those films - but Spider-Man is always going to be Stan Lee and Steve Ditko‘s creation," Watts added. "[Wolfs] was the chance for me to go back to my voice and my vision and my style. Wolfs is mine, and that’s a really good feeling."

Stay tuned for updates on Spider-Man 4 as we have them.