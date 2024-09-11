SPIDER-MAN 4 Now Rumored To Be An "AVENGERS-Level Event" As More Details About The MCU's Future Surface

A new rumour points to Spider-Man 4 being an even bigger movie than expected, while we also have some supposed intel on Marvel Studios' Armor War and Hulk plans. Find the latest on what's happening here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 11, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Earlier this week, the news broke that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm Spider-Man 4 for Marvel Studios. 

The movie is expected to begin production early next year and will likely arrive in theaters in the summer of 2026 (placing it right between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars). Much has been said about what the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up will ultimately look like but a new rumour points to it being a big movie. 

According to supposed insider @MyTimeToShineH, "Spider-Man 4 is going to be an Avengers-level event." That's all we have for now, but this certainly lends some weight to the belief that Tom Holland will reunite with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The scooper has also said Armor Wars is "on hold" and claims we won't get a Hulk movie until after Avengers: Secret Wars, a pretty solid indication that Marvel Studios has delayed its World War Hulk plans. 

Back to the wall-crawler, and The Cosmic Circus also recently shared a few very interesting teases about what's in store for Spider-Man 4

Alex Perez pointed out during a recent Q&A that "a movie can have multiversal elements and still be a street-level story" and called the project a "blend" of both. Hammerhead may also be on the way to the MCU, but more crucially, Doctor Strange's spell will be further explored "and eventually broken."

Peter Parker gaining the alien suit has been described as an "increasingly high possibility," while the current plan is still for Spider-Man to have a major presence in Avengers: Doomsday

Alongside Holland, Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man 4. Sydney Sweeny is rumoured to be playing Black Cat, and it's been widely reported - but not confirmed - that Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Paul Rudd will appear as Daredevil, The Kingpin, and Ant-Man. 

During a recent interview, Jon Watts broke his silence on moving on from the MCU by admitting he's all too aware that following Spider-Man: No Way Home will be near impossible. 

"That was such a specific moment in time, and the reaction to that movie was just so unbelievable," he says, explaining he came to the realisation that, "It’s never going to be like this, ever again."

"I was just getting started and Marvel came along - and I take full creative ownership over all those films - but Spider-Man is always going to be Stan Lee and Steve Ditko‘s creation," Watts added. "[Wolfs] was the chance for me to go back to my voice and my vision and my style. Wolfs is mine, and that’s a really good feeling."

Stay tuned for updates on Spider-Man 4 as we have them.

SPIDER-NOIR Casts BOARDWALK EMPIRE Star Jack Huston In Mysterious Bodyguard Role
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/11/2024, 4:17 PM
i'd prefer a story where spidey saves the day instead of the world.
grif
grif - 9/11/2024, 4:28 PM
@harryba11zack - cant do that without all of his bros
Spoken
Spoken - 9/11/2024, 4:19 PM
Lmao love how they have all these sudden "scoops" days after a director was announced.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/11/2024, 4:20 PM
You're killing me with these, sir 😂😂😂

"@MyTimeToShineH"

Bloody hell 😂
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/11/2024, 4:20 PM
User Comment Image
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 9/11/2024, 4:24 PM
I'm hoping they mean it will have Shang Chi, Daredevil, and a few other street level characters all fighting against Kingpin and some other hired villains. Maybe even Thunderbolts. It could be a loose adaption of the Devils Reign storyline.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/11/2024, 4:29 PM
Sounds like exactly the wrong approach to me. Go street level, make it character driven
grif
grif - 9/11/2024, 4:29 PM
no

reboot the mcu

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/11/2024, 4:29 PM
I hope we get to finally see the Symbiote torment from Peter's perspective.

Give him Sam Rami stylized delusions, with a Nightmare on Elm Street nod, that begins as a confidence boost in Parker's personality, but ends in a nonstop lash out on friend/foe/family as Spider-Man tries to decipher reality from illusion....


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 9/11/2024, 4:32 PM
So it will be the multiverse sagas “civil war” in other words civil war was able to keep it mostly a cap/bucky story calm your tits
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/11/2024, 4:32 PM
LOL, Marvel has changed the narrative of movie expectations.

Avengers level... lol

Which level? Assemble or Age of Ultron or Infinity War or Endgame??

What a load of bollocks.

Bear with me. I'm sick and tired of Spiderman when other characters need movies.

For [frick]s sake, how many do we need?

What exactly will you pull off with Spiderman in the lead that will beat Avengers?

Didn't we see that in the Across the Spider-verse?? For [frick]s sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 4:32 PM
Didn’t MTTS just say that that the movie will be Spidey fighting villains in NYC?.

Granted that could still turn out to be a grand event if it has multiversal elements while being street level but I feel people are just saying shit and no one really knows for certain what’s going on which is fine to admit.

I still think if the Last Dance doesn’t retcon it then they should use the symbiote from the end of NWH since it was perfect setup imo..

Have Peter struggle to adjust to his new status quo and deal with his loneliness which might create some anger which could perfectly play into the symbiote showing up & taking him over.

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/11/2024, 4:38 PM
If it was me, keep it grounded and small. It's a new trilogy. They have to earn a no way home 2.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/11/2024, 4:39 PM
Seems like most of us fans want street level vs multiverse.

But Sony and Disney don’t care what we want.

They want that big movie and those NWH box office returns.

Just have to accept it for what it is. Hopefully it’s good and not a big old mess.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/11/2024, 4:47 PM
@mountainman - Haven't they said multiple times this is Sony's desire whereas Feige wants to keep it small?
mountainman
mountainman - 9/11/2024, 4:54 PM
@EskimoJ - I’ve seen that too. It’s all heresay at this point. It’ll be nice once we get some concrete details.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 9/11/2024, 4:41 PM
So another attempt to cash in on having a million cameos and pointless storytelling?
So glad that I absolutely hate and despise the emm she ewe for reasons like this.
I sure hope that the DCU strays far away from this formula.
Hopefully the general public picks up on this shitty approach and boycotts their movies eventually.
Nolanite out
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/11/2024, 4:45 PM
I’m torn on this.
On one hand I do want a grounded , street level , or at else New York level Spidey story. The set up is PERFECT. And it would have been so cool if Sony hadn’t used Kraven already , because literally he was the perfect antagonist for a Spiider-Man 4. But Sony fricks everything up as we know.

On the other hand, I’d really like to see Tobey and Andrew back , they really just were so fun to watch , and I really think they could do more with them.

But idk, this is a tough one and they have to be careful.
They’re at a high point with Spidey currently , latest live action movie made almost 2 billion and the Spider-verse movies have been so popular , so this movie will either bring the hype up to infinity and beyond , or bring it back down to Andrew Garfield’s movies level.

