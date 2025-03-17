SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Sadie Sink Addresses Jean Grey Casting Reports: "It's An Awesome Rumor...I Know [Her]"

SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Sadie Sink Addresses Jean Grey Casting Reports: &quot;It's An Awesome Rumor...I Know [Her]&quot;

Sadie Sink has officially joined the cast of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4, but is the Stranger Things star playing Jean Grey? The actor has broken her silence on the rumour and certainly isn't denying it.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 17, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Rumours that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was being eyed to play Jean Grey in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot first did the rounds earlier this year. However, it was last week that we learned she's joined the cast of Spider-Man 4

Initially, we heard that she might still be in line to star as MCU's Marvel Girl, though we've since heard Mary Jane Watson is a very real possibility (which doesn't make a whole lot of sense when Zendaya already plays MJ). 

Josh Horowitz recently caught up with Sink to discuss her role in O'Dessa and asked about the rumours she'll suit up as Jean in Spider-Man 4 next year. 

"This is news to me. This is news to me," she coyly responded. "No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumours are really cool, though. It's an awesome rumour. I know the character. It's a great character, so that was cool to read."

Sink's reaction to these questions makes us think she is playing Jean, though that creates a whole new list of questions. We expect Spider-Man 4 to be a Multiversal movie, but would Marvel Studios really introduce a member of its new X-Men smack-bang between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars?

Well, with it widely believed that the X-Men reboot could be released as soon as 2027, it's not outside the realm of possibility. Spider-Man and Jean don't have much of a history on the page, so this team-up doesn't make a great deal of sense unless Sink's role is an extended cameo. 

When Horowitz put it to her that signing up to play a character like Jean Grey wouldn't almost clearly be a 10+ year commitment, Sink replied, "I think that's super exciting, yeah," suggesting she'd be down for a lengthy superhero commitment. 

Addressing the future of the X-Men in the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." The implication seems to be that the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the Multiverse Saga. 

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

You can watch the full interview with Sink in the player below. 

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/17/2025, 9:46 AM
I will say it might feel weird seeing current Hugh Jackman with a bunch of Stranger Things aged kids
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/17/2025, 9:55 AM
@Wahhvacado - I don't see his Wolverine being part of the new X-Men. More likely that he will stay with Deadpool in R rated projects like X-Force.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/17/2025, 9:57 AM
@Wahhvacado - Elliot Page read for something so we'll see.

Hugh's Wolverine is in a pocket universe with Ryan's Deadpool...
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/17/2025, 10:03 AM
@Urubrodi - I'd hope not. Ideally I'd want someone who can age with the role reasonably and I wouldn't mind a Wolverine that is actually short and stocky.

This was just short

User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 3/17/2025, 10:29 AM
@Wahhvacado - I agree but just wanted to add, have you seen the Stranger Things cast lately? There's so full grown! Time flies fast man!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/17/2025, 10:32 AM
@Kadara - They really have! Excited for the last season.

I really hope Steve makes it
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/17/2025, 10:39 AM
@Wahhvacado - Steve's the one i care about most.. i mean i like all of them, including Hooper, but Steve is my favorite with Eddie gone so i hope he makes it to the end
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/17/2025, 10:45 AM
@UltimaRex -

I wonder what she read for.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/17/2025, 10:46 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - User Comment Image

I have the same feeling I'm just trying to live in denial until it happens.

Also love the actors music persona Djo and the fact that he didn't lean into his fame when making music
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/17/2025, 10:54 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I misread that but I'm sticking with it ha. I hope he makes it but bet if he doesn't he'll be a complete badass
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/17/2025, 10:59 AM
@Wahhvacado - LOL. all good. i think half of the main cast will die and the others live, but im not sure who at this time. i'm slightly prepared to be upset but not really. i need to do a ST marathon with the wife once i know when S5 comes out so we can be ready to have our hearts broken
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/17/2025, 11:07 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - this early? Probably Wolverine...
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/17/2025, 11:08 AM
@UltimaRex - or Cyclops since Jean is being mooted...
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/17/2025, 9:51 AM
Remember the rumors from last year that said the MCU X-Men would be female-focused? Kinda lines up with that if they're going to make Jean the face of the MCU X-Men and introduce her as the first proper X-Men character in this world. They would likely focus on her in the mutant films after a set up like this (if true.)
EMagnusPhoenix
EMagnusPhoenix - 3/17/2025, 9:54 AM
I'd rather for her to be playing Angelica Jones/Firestar.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/17/2025, 9:57 AM
She'd be a great Mary Jane, but we already have a MJ. It'd be weird to retcon that. Having her just for a multiversal appearance would be a waste. Probably the best of the Stranger Things kids in terms of acting.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/17/2025, 10:47 AM
@Urubrodi -

Would she?

Do we?

Would it?

Would it?

That's possible.
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 3/17/2025, 10:04 AM
Technically, Zendaya played Michelle Jones, MJ. If Mary Jane Watson is introduced, Peter's attraction to her might come when she says her name then adds everyone calls me M.J. It would actually make a lot of sense. Since he still remembers his own M.J.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/17/2025, 10:48 AM
@ComicBandit -

And, upgrade.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 3/17/2025, 10:20 AM
Pulling from Iron Man Armored Adventures which many consider to be the first Iron Boy Jr

User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 3/17/2025, 10:27 AM
I really hope she isnt playing Jean Grey. Sadie seems like a great girl, talented, charming and all.... but she doesnt give me Jean Grey at all, and its a very complex character and very important to the X-Men world, so.... I dont think she is the best possible choice, for multiple reasons (age being one of them).

In an ideal world, she would be Firestar, a totally new and fresh character, but its Sony, so they will do a weird choice most likely.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/17/2025, 11:01 AM
@gambgel - She's 22 already, if X-Men is out in 2028 she'll be mid-twenties. In the comics Jean goes from being a teenager in the OG X-Men to being around 30 currently.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 10:35 AM
I hope that Mary Jane Watson rumor is BS…

I would rather she be Angelica Jones/Firestar or even Gwen Stacey though I don’t think she would make a bad Jean Grey either.

I understand it’s an unusual place for him to debut but Marvel likes to bring characters that have previously been on the big screen before in new & unexpected ways so I can see that be here aswell.

Anyway ,Sadie’s a good actress and strong addition to the MCU regardless!!.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/17/2025, 10:36 AM
My bet is on Goose Lithgout
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/17/2025, 10:43 AM
@GirshwinDavies -

Talk to me, Goose.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 3/17/2025, 10:37 AM
If they go that young with the core X-Men they may as well have never acquired them from Fox. It would be a travesty.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/17/2025, 10:39 AM
It’ll be interesting to see where they go and what they do and who they cast with the X-Men franchise.
Schwarzenegger for Scott Summers if they’re recruiting a young cast.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/17/2025, 10:42 AM
Liberals, you can stop punishing men.

It's okay to have beautiful women in video games, and to cast beautiful women as beautiful women.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/17/2025, 11:07 AM
I didn't think she was Jean, but after watching that video I'm starting to believe she is. Or maybe she's a mastermind who's denying it in the most unconvincing way possible to make us think it's true so her actual role remains a mystery lol

