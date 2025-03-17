SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Sadie Sink Addresses Jean Grey Casting Reports: "It's An Awesome Rumor...I Know [Her]"

Rumours that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was being eyed to play Jean Grey in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot first did the rounds earlier this year. However, it was last week that we learned she's joined the cast of Spider-Man 4.

Initially, we heard that she might still be in line to star as MCU's Marvel Girl, though we've since heard Mary Jane Watson is a very real possibility (which doesn't make a whole lot of sense when Zendaya already plays MJ).

Josh Horowitz recently caught up with Sink to discuss her role in O'Dessa and asked about the rumours she'll suit up as Jean in Spider-Man 4 next year.

"This is news to me. This is news to me," she coyly responded. "No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumours are really cool, though. It's an awesome rumour. I know the character. It's a great character, so that was cool to read."

Sink's reaction to these questions makes us think she is playing Jean, though that creates a whole new list of questions. We expect Spider-Man 4 to be a Multiversal movie, but would Marvel Studios really introduce a member of its new X-Men smack-bang between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars?

Well, with it widely believed that the X-Men reboot could be released as soon as 2027, it's not outside the realm of possibility. Spider-Man and Jean don't have much of a history on the page, so this team-up doesn't make a great deal of sense unless Sink's role is an extended cameo.

When Horowitz put it to her that signing up to play a character like Jean Grey wouldn't almost clearly be a 10+ year commitment, Sink replied, "I think that's super exciting, yeah," suggesting she'd be down for a lengthy superhero commitment.

Addressing the future of the X-Men in the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." The implication seems to be that the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the Multiverse Saga.

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

You can watch the full interview with Sink in the player below.