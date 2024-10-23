SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Says Movie Is "Crazy" And "Different To Anything We've Done Before"

With Spider-Man 4 now confirmed to be in the works at Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, all eyes are on what sort of story they decided to tell.

The movie coming out between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars makes a Multiversal adventure likely, lending weight to the rumours Tom Holland's Peter Parker will finally meet Tom Hardy's Venom.

"All I can tell you is that it's happening," Holland said today on Good Morning America while discussing his new non-alcoholic beer, Bero.

Revealing they've spent quite a bit of time working on the movie's concept, he said everyone involved now feels "strong enough" to go ahead and reiterated that shooting will begin next summer.

"The idea is crazy," the actor teased. "It's a little different to anything we've done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it."

Holland also talked more about Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. being cast as Doctor Doom, saying he's "obviously delighted" by the news. The two are expected to share a lot of screen time in Avengers: Doomsday.

What's the "crazy" idea Holland is referring to? We can't imagine it's a street-level adventure featuring The Kingpin, though that would be different to the wall-crawler's previous movies. Once again, a Multiverse story feels like the strongest possibility.

Holland and Hardy have both been enthusiastic about a team-up and Spidey getting the alien costume in time for Avengers: Secret Wars just feels right.

You can watch the full interview with Holland below.

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland recently said of where things stand with Spider-Man 4. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

The actor added, "Obviously, one of the things to like bear in mind with Marvel is that there is, your film is a small cog in a large machine, and that machine has got to keep running, and you need to make sure that you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture."

"I feel like I owe it to [fans] to give and deliver the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like, and I think that's really important, and I think the creative integrity for something like that is really important, and the studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative."

Stay tuned for updates on Spider-Man 4 as we have them.