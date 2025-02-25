SPIDER-MAN 4: We Now Know At Least One Villain Who Spidey WON'T Be Facing In His Next Solo Adventure

SPIDER-MAN 4: We Now Know At Least One Villain Who Spidey WON'T Be Facing In His Next Solo Adventure

Amid various rumors relating to potential foes for the wall-crawler in Spider-Man 4, we now know of at least one villain who won't be involved in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 25, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Some pretty wild rumors relating to Spider-Man 4 have been doing the rounds over the past couple of months, and if every report was to be believed, Tom Holland's next solo outing as the iconic hero would see him join forces with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers, Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Kingpin, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

The sheer amount of rumors is believed to be down to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures tossing around various ideas as they decide on the best way to proceed with the story, but we now have confirmation that at least one of the villains mentioned above will not be facing off against Spidey in the movie.

While speaking to Adam Barnhardt's Meltdown Press, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio made it clear that he will not be showing up as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Spider-Man 4 - and neither will Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock!

"Well, for you, we're not. You can ask that because we're not in Spider-Man 4, or at least nobody has told me that we are. And, but, you know, I'm just saying that to Charlie, Adam only because we've had a lot of... we've done a lot of interviews and most of them hadn't really thought that through. But I'm just giving you some praise because that's why I think you're awesome."

Cox was a little less willing to commit in his response, but it does sound like we can rule out an appearance from Kingpin and the Man Without Fear.

Plot details are still a mystery, but according to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, Spider-Man 4 will be a "new take" on the iconic wall-crawler, with director Destin Daniel Cretton bringing the character in a completely different direction with a new supporting cast.

Though the scooper didn't actually use the "R" word, this had led to speculation that the fourth Spidey film will serve as a soft reboot, which probably isn't that much of a stretch given everything we've been hearing.

For one, Peter Parker is expected to get a new love-interest, and Zendaya's involvement in the movie is said to be limited. Parker will also reportedly be attending college when we catch up with him, which would likely be where the new supporting cast comes in. As for the villain, rumor has it that Spidey will face-off against a foe that has never appeared in live-action before.

If this is accurate, we don't expect a major change in tone or style - although some fans would probably welcome a slightly darker take on the character.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/25/2025, 9:19 AM
Which is a shame... Having Spider-Man team up with Daredeviland Punisher while Fisk hunts them down by hiring other villains like Scorpion would be so perfect
PC04
PC04 - 2/25/2025, 9:25 AM
@Urubrodi - Dude I've been saying this for years! (minus Punsiher and DD). I wanna see Scorpion and maybe incorporate the Spider-Slayers. It could be so fun!
mountainman
mountainman - 2/25/2025, 9:20 AM
Disappointing.

Spidey and Daredevil against Mayor Fisk and street level villains would be the best version of Spiderman 4.

Won’t be shocked if they undo the end of No Way Home in the first act.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/25/2025, 9:24 AM
@mountainman - I wouldn't be shocked either. I don't understand how they can do an entire movement in the right durection, only to turn around and lose the momentum behind complacent decision making.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 9:23 AM
That’s unfortunate but hopefully in the future sometime (though Charlie’s apparent hesitation makes me think he could be in it or he’s just being cautious because you never know)…

I honestly hope that this clause (if there was ever was one) of having atleast one MCU hero appear in the Spidey films is no longer there for this next chapter of Peter’s story.

Even if it was business oriented , I think Watts & co did well working those characters into Peter’s story of coming of age/coming into his own as a person & hero but now that he is alone then I think we don’t need to do that hence can just focus on Spidey and his world hopefully.

User Comment Image

I just hope they keep it street level as slim as that might be.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/25/2025, 9:30 AM
Spider-Man 4 will have to introduce Doomsday or Secret Wars. They'll bring back the other spidey's because in their eyes, they have no other choice. Idc either way at this point
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/25/2025, 9:33 AM
Great! I don't need TV characters in my Spider-man movie playing bigger roles. Gimme Negative Man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 9:43 AM
@BlackStar25 - Mr Negative would be a great first villain!!.

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/25/2025, 9:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yup! They already had FEAST in No Way Home. Would make sense that Peter would carry on May's legacy there as a side gig while in college.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 10:00 AM
@BlackStar25 - yep

Peter trying to save Mays legacy essentially from its new owner could be a compelling story
WaffeX
WaffeX - 2/25/2025, 9:36 AM
Off-Topic:

That's awesome, haven't seen this before
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/25/2025, 9:42 AM
Also no
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/25/2025, 9:42 AM
Yes, yes, I remember when Andrew Garfield confirmed that he wouldn't be appearing in No Way Home. I imagine this will hold true at least as much as that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 9:44 AM
@Clintthahamster - ?si=mpcMRc936Ga4rLSI
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/25/2025, 9:51 AM
Because the actors sworn to secrecy through contracts would tell you exactly what Marvel doesn’t want you to know.

User Comment Image
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 2/25/2025, 9:59 AM
Tombstone
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 2/25/2025, 9:59 AM
@thereeljoefish - Mr negative
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/25/2025, 10:08 AM
I wonder...will anything that happens in these Spider-man movies be addressed in Daredevil moving forward(and vice-versa). I highly doubt it...but it will be interesting to see...Also....Anyone else feel like we won't see Scorpion ever because he was used in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 10:15 AM
@BlackStar25 - I think events will be addressed in the tv shows that happen in the films but perhaps not vice versa.

Given the take we got on Scorpion and how similar it was to the movies one , I don’t think we will but I could see that Mac Gargan become Venom.

User Comment Image
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 2/25/2025, 10:37 AM
I'm getting a little tired of never having Kingpin in ANY of the Spidey films. Now, they have a great DD and fans WANT to see him in there fighting with Spidey. Hobgoblin, Scorpion, where are the other cool long-term foes we want to see Spidey fighting? They're starting to P#*@! me off.
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/25/2025, 10:38 AM
Let's see a slightly more mature take and better filmed action please
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/25/2025, 10:41 AM
So the one villain we definitely won't be seeing is the one villain everyone has been consistently asking for. Got it.

