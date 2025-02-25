SPIDER-MAN 4: We Now Know At Least One Villain Who Spidey WON'T Be Facing In His Next Solo Adventure

Some pretty wild rumors relating to Spider-Man 4 have been doing the rounds over the past couple of months, and if every report was to be believed, Tom Holland's next solo outing as the iconic hero would see him join forces with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers, Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Kingpin, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

The sheer amount of rumors is believed to be down to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures tossing around various ideas as they decide on the best way to proceed with the story, but we now have confirmation that at least one of the villains mentioned above will not be facing off against Spidey in the movie.

While speaking to Adam Barnhardt's Meltdown Press, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio made it clear that he will not be showing up as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Spider-Man 4 - and neither will Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock!

"Well, for you, we're not. You can ask that because we're not in Spider-Man 4, or at least nobody has told me that we are. And, but, you know, I'm just saying that to Charlie, Adam only because we've had a lot of... we've done a lot of interviews and most of them hadn't really thought that through. But I'm just giving you some praise because that's why I think you're awesome."

Cox was a little less willing to commit in his response, but it does sound like we can rule out an appearance from Kingpin and the Man Without Fear.

Plot details are still a mystery, but according to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, Spider-Man 4 will be a "new take" on the iconic wall-crawler, with director Destin Daniel Cretton bringing the character in a completely different direction with a new supporting cast.

Though the scooper didn't actually use the "R" word, this had led to speculation that the fourth Spidey film will serve as a soft reboot, which probably isn't that much of a stretch given everything we've been hearing.

For one, Peter Parker is expected to get a new love-interest, and Zendaya's involvement in the movie is said to be limited. Parker will also reportedly be attending college when we catch up with him, which would likely be where the new supporting cast comes in. As for the villain, rumor has it that Spidey will face-off against a foe that has never appeared in live-action before.

If this is accurate, we don't expect a major change in tone or style - although some fans would probably welcome a slightly darker take on the character.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.