SPIDER-MAN Franchise Producer Amy Pascal Shares Huge Update On Plans For Live-Action Miles Morales

There have been rumblings about plans for Miles Morales in live-action for a good couple of years now. The character's popularity continues to rise thanks to his roles in critically acclaimed movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, not to mention Insomniac's Spider-Man video games.

It's now been over three years since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released and, while Spider-Man 4 is in the works, there likely won't be time to get a fifth and sixth movie into theaters before Avengers: Secret Wars reboots the MCU.

Tom Holland is expected to play a lead role in both upcoming Avengers movies and those could be a perfect place for him to step away from the role of Peter Parker.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man deal is tenuous at best and we're sure the studio is keen to get back to keeping all those box office profits to itself. Regardless of whether one or both studios are involved, though, it sounds like Miles Morales is on the horizon!

According to franchise producer Amy Pascal, a live-action Miles won't be seen on screen "until we make two more movies." She'd add, "Someday. Someday. We're very happy doing [the animated Spider-Verse movies]."

Interestingly, Spider-Verse producer and writer Chris Miller later took to X to clarify, "When she said 'not until we make two more movies,' she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film."

Considering the fact he's overseeing the likes of Silk and Spider-Man Noir, we'd say he has some inside intel on what's in store for Miles. That may be another TV series or a movie, but it seems the younger Spider-Man will remain off-limits until both of these upcoming projects swing into theaters.

Talking last year, Holland shared his thoughts on potentially sharing the screen with Miles. "I would be honored to bring Miles Morales into the live action world," the actor enthused. "How we do that, I don't know, but given the opportunity, I would jump at it."

Check out Pascal's comments, and Miller's response, in the X posts below.