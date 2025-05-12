SPIDER-NOIR First Look Reveals Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir In Upcoming Amazon MGM+ TV Series

With the first Ironheart teaser expected to be released tomorrow and Superman's trailer confirmed for Wednesday, it's shaping up to be a busy week for news.

As for Monday, we're kicking things off with an official look at Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man in Amazon and MGM+'s Spider-Noir TV series.

The wall-crawling private investigator has already been spotted in set photos, but this spectacular black-and-white image is like seeing the comic books—and 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—come to life in live-action.

Cage can be seen striking an iconic Spider-Man pose and will clearly be able to shoot webs in the show. Whether Spider-Noir can right the ship for Sony after disappointments like Madame Web, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter remains to be seen.

It's interesting that this still has been presented in black-and-white because Spider-Noir star Lukas Haas previously said, "We filmed it in - I think it may come out in both black and white and color , but when we filmed it, the monitors were all black and white, so you got this feeling and it looked very, very authentic."

Few official details have been shared for Spider-Noir, though a brief synopsis for the series reveals that it follows "an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

It's also been widely reported that this Spider-Man will be Ben Reilly, not Peter Parker. That's a big change from the comic books, but likely has something to do with Tom Holland's Peter being in the MCU.

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

Cage will be joined in Spider-Noir by Lamorne Morris (as Robbie Robertson), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, The Rig), Li Jun Li (Babylon, Sex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Ben-Hur).

Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives,), Michael Kostroff (Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Suits), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm) round out the supporting cast.

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video.