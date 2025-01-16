SPIDER-NOIR: Nic Cage Returns To Work As Private Eye Ben Reilly In Newly Revealed Set Photos

New photos from the set of Spider-Noir have found their way online and they show Ghost Rider and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Nicolas Cage suited up as Private Eye, Ben Reilly. Check them out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: Just Jared

It's business as usual in Los Angeles now the worst of the wildfires is over and Spider-Noir resumed shooting yesterday. Lead star Nicolas Cage, no stranger to comic book adaptations, has been spotted in costume as Ben Reilly, albeit in his P.I. gear rather than a super-suit. 

The actor first played this version of Spidey in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and became an instant fan-favourite. The fact he's getting to reprise the role in live-action isn't something we ever expected, though this Spider-Man is Ben, not Peter Parker (we don't think that makes him a clone; it's more than likely a result of Sony not wanting to confuse audiences). 

It's been a while since we got any updates about Spider-Noir but MGM and Amazon Prime appear to be moving full steam ahead with the streaming series. 

While it was put into development before Sony Pictures pulled the plug on its villain-led Marvel Universe, should the show prove to be a hit, we'd imagine the studio will begin focusing on Spidey's many Variants on the big and small screen moving forward. 

Last year, Cage opened up on what led to him reprising a role he first played in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"I know that the phone's going to be ringing off the hook to play serial killers after 'Longlegs,'" he explained. "And that's not really what I like to do. I don't like violence. I don't want to play people who are hurting people. One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it's fantasy. It's not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved."

You can check out these new Spider-Noir set photos by following the link in the X post below.

In terms of Spider-Noir plot details, it's been revealed that the series follows "an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

Cage will be joined in Spider-Noir by Lamorne Morris (as Robbie Robertson), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Abraham Popoola (AtlasThe Rig), Li Jun Li (BabylonSex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk EmpireBen-Hur).

Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives,), Michael Kostroff (Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Suits), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm) round out the supporting cast. 

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video.

