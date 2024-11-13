SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Reveal A New Look At Nicolas Cage's Private Eye Ben Reilly

Newly revealed Spider-Noir set photos showcase Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly as he stops for lunch and receives what looks like bad news from a female acquaintance. You can see more of the private eye here...

By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2024
Sony and Amazon/MGM's Spider-Noir series appears to be taking some major liberties with the source material, but given how obscure this Variant of the web-slinger is, does it really matter if "Ben Reilly" is beneath the mask instead of Peter Parker? 

That's debatable; regardless, Sony appears to be ignoring the fact Ben is Peter's clone and we don't anticipate that being addressed in any way when Spider-Noir swings on to streaming next year. 

Today, we have some new photos from the TV show's set (via Just Jared) showcasing Nicolas Cage's private eye. We've already seen that the series will feature a comic-accurate superhero costume and Cage unquestionably looks the part of "Ben" in these snaps. 

Earlier this year, Cage opened up on what led to him reprising a role he first played in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"I know that the phone's going to be ringing off the hook to play serial killers after 'Longlegs,'" he explained. "And that's not really what I like to do. I don't like violence. I don't want to play people who are hurting people. One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it's fantasy. It's not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved."

Check out these newly revealed Spider-Noir set photos by following the link in the X post below. 

In terms of Spider-Noir plot details, all we know right now is that the series tells the story "of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

Cage will be joined in Spider-Noir by Lamorne Morris (as Robbie Robertson), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Abraham Popoola (AtlasThe Rig), Li Jun Li (BabylonSex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk EmpireBen-Hur).

Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives,), Michael Kostroff (Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Suits), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm) round out the supporting cast. 

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video.

ProfessorWhy - 11/13/2024, 5:02 AM
Love Cage, but he's starting to look like a wax dummy of himself, which might be a good movie idea

