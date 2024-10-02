SPIDER-NOIR Star Brendon Gleeson Teases "Philosopher" Villain; Amy Pascal Promises SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Happening

Amazon Prime Video and MGM+'s Spider-Noir TV series will star Nic Cage as an ageing and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

Shooting has begun on the show, though it appears to be another Sony-produced Marvel project taking significant liberties with the comic books (this Variant of Spider-Man Noir will be Ben Reilly instead of Peter Parker).

Joker: Folie à Deux star Brendon Gleeson is playing Spider-Noir's villain and broke his silence on the role in a recent interview with Variety.

"It was brief because it was just at a reading, but it was nice because it was enough to say 'Yeah, that's exactly who I thought it'd be,'" the actor said of recently meeting Cage. "He's great, he's really great, and I can't wait to get going. I've shot one thing and it wasn't a scene with him yet, but that's all to come so I'm looking forward to it."

Asked to describe his villain, the screen icon replied, "I think of him as more of a philosopher, he has kind of a drone-eye view of things, but he can be equally dangerous."

You can hear more from Gleeson below.

Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal has also been speaking to the press and also praised Cage while catching up with Deadline earlier this week.

"He's gonna be amazing playing that character. A broken down, busted Spider-Man. That will be great," she teased. "I'm working on the next Spider-Man movie and the next Spider-Verse movie. You can expect a lot of Spider-Man in the next couple of years."

In a separate interview with Yahoo, Pascal talked about visiting the Spider-Noir set. "We're really proud of that. I was on the set of it for Nic's first day and he looks fabulous," the executive enthused. "All things Spider-Man are good with me."

Pushed for a Spider-Man 4 update, Pascal assured fans that the movie is happening and that it will see Tom Holland reprise his most iconic role as Peter Parker. "Just wait! We've got another one coming. I promise. Never without Tom."

Stay tuned to CBM for all the latest on Spidey.