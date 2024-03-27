SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Will Be Tear-Inducing Teases Bryan Tyree Henry

Bryan Tyree Henry, star of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was recently asked about the recording status of the highly anticipated third (and presumably final) installment in the Spider-Verse trilogy when he was walking the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.



Henry gave an extremely intriguing tease, even though it sounds as if he has read the screenplay but hasn't finished recording his lines yet.

The Atlanta and Bullet Train star remarked, "It's in the works, it's coming. That one...it's even more epic than the last...Get your hankies ready, it's going to go there."

“That one is even more epic than the last… get your hankies ready” : Brian Tyree Henry on ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ pic.twitter.com/7JqiKtITAS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 26, 2024

Tyree Henry plays Jeff Morales, Miles' father, in the critically acclaimed animated film series. As you may remember, the main plot point of the movie was Miles discovering that his father's death was part of his Spider-Man "canon event," and he became determined to stop it at all costs, even if it meant facing off against Spider-Men from other universes.



Do you think this is a clear indication that Miles' father won't survive the film's conclusion given Henry's hint that it would make viewers cry?

With a $100 million budget, Across the Spider-Verse generated $690.5 million worldwide, outperforming its predecessor. It was the sixth-highest earning movie of 2023 and the highest-grossing picture for Sony Pictures Animation.

At the 96th Academy Awards, Across the Spider-Verse was nominated for Best Animated Feature but the film lost to Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron.

The trilogy's finale was initially scheduled to open in theaters on March 29th, but Sony withdrew it from its release schedule after word spread that animators were nowhere close to finishing work on the third installment.

An animated spin-off series centered on Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen and Issa Rae's Jessica Drew has already been confirmed to be in development at Sony, and there's already talk of a live-action version of the Spider-Verse movie.

Unfortunately, there is still no confirmed release date for Beyond the Spider-Verse. Current estimates suggest it might not arrive until late-2025, though this remains speculative.

Are you looking forward to the Beyond the Spider-Verse finale and do you think Miles will manage to return in time to save his father? Let us know in the comment section below.