YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Offers Best Look Yet At Wall-Crawler's Three Suits

Newly revealed promo art for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has swung online today and it focuses on the there main costumes Peter Parker will wear in the upcoming Marvel Animation TV series...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 03, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

New promo art has been released for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ahead of its Disney+ debut later this month and the spotlight is put squarely on Peter Parker's three main costumes in the series. 

There's his first homemade effort, an Oscorp suit created by Norman Osborn, and the wall-crawler's classic red and blue outfit. 

We anticipate this Spidey wearing more than just these costumes because artwork shown at events like the San Diego Comic-Con and D23 has suggested he'll suit up as Dusk, Hornet, Prodigy, and Ricochet (if you read Amazing Spider-Man in the 90s, then you'll likely be familiar with Peter Parker's alternate personas).

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was recently asked about the decision not to set Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Earth-616 and explained, "It started out as 'Okay it's Spider-Man’s freshman year, he’s going to be a freshman, can we get away with this being entirely in the MCU?' and very early on in the development process, we realized how locked in that actually made us."

"We couldn't really use his rogues gallery, we couldn't really use his origin. It was not fun, honestly. We would've had to put so many limiters on our story to get it to lock into canon."

Winderbaum noted that attempts to make the series MCU canon put the team working on the series in a "hard place" and added, "Every single project I’ve worked on, they've all had a life of their own. You have to let them live their own lives and go where they want to go."

"It does have a lot of DNA that is very similar to the MCU depiction of the Tom Holland Spider-Man, but it really also draws all the way back to Steve Ditko," Winderbaum promised. "It's adjacent to the main continuity but really speaks to what is inherent about the character."

Check out this new promo art for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the X posts below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

dracula
dracula - 1/3/2025, 3:00 PM
Ill stick to Spectacular Spiderman

?si=0WI4TvbhN9HvuunI
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/3/2025, 3:08 PM
Ever since Disney fired all their animators to hire people who have never animated surly shows. Disney animation used to be amazing and now it’s so bland and boring looking. 🤷‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 3:10 PM
Cool , honestly I continue to like the art style even if I don’t love the animation itself (hopefully it grows on me or gets better if this gets more seasons)!!.

I definitely think these will be his main 3 suits throughout the season…

We start with the homemade then go to Oscorp when he joins Norman however when Peter separates from the latter most likely then we get the classic red & blue towards the end.

The other costumes could even just be shown in a montage as an Easter egg/homage to the comics or in this universe , be just for special situations.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I think the show could be fun so looking forward to it!!.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/3/2025, 3:11 PM
What if and X-Men 97 we're not for me

I remember when Saturday morning cartoons were couldn't miss
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/3/2025, 3:20 PM
@0bstreperous - it’s the lack of effort that are put into these shows now. I’m 43 and I grew up on He-Man, Silver Hawks, Stunt Dawgs, Tailspin and even David the Gnome. These were all adventurous type of shows that gave you so much more than what we get today. Animation technology has advanced so far so you would think that shows would be easier to produce but yet we still only get 8-10 episodes a season and there’s 2-3 years between seasons.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/3/2025, 3:26 PM
@WruceBayne - I was born in 91 kids wb was my jam static shock X-Men evolution and before that superman and the new adventures of Batman

I agree they aren't trying
dracula
dracula - 1/3/2025, 3:18 PM
Marvel animation has improved in the disney plus era compared to the post 2012 era

But marvel animation was at its best before disneh took full control

Spectacular
Emh
Wolverine and the x men
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 3:18 PM
@JoshWilding

Hey Josh…

As of now we have no proof that he’s gonna be putting on the Ricochet costume in the show since all that was promoted besides these 3 suits was the Dusk ,Prodigy and Hornet ones.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

That’s unfortunate if he’s not in it though since it’s easily the best costume of Peter’s alternate personas.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/3/2025, 3:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Ricochet was my pick for who you could’ve had Venom go up against in his movie, instead of making him a hero. You could’ve told his story in a montage of shots during the opening credits.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/3/2025, 3:31 PM
Not really interested in this show, and that's fine. But on the subject of Spidey, they are doing a Noir series with Nick Cage.

Would love to see fight choreography this amazing become a reality

