YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Offers Best Look Yet At Wall-Crawler's Three Suits

New promo art has been released for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ahead of its Disney+ debut later this month and the spotlight is put squarely on Peter Parker's three main costumes in the series.

There's his first homemade effort, an Oscorp suit created by Norman Osborn, and the wall-crawler's classic red and blue outfit.

We anticipate this Spidey wearing more than just these costumes because artwork shown at events like the San Diego Comic-Con and D23 has suggested he'll suit up as Dusk, Hornet, Prodigy, and Ricochet (if you read Amazing Spider-Man in the 90s, then you'll likely be familiar with Peter Parker's alternate personas).

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was recently asked about the decision not to set Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Earth-616 and explained, "It started out as 'Okay it's Spider-Man’s freshman year, he’s going to be a freshman, can we get away with this being entirely in the MCU?' and very early on in the development process, we realized how locked in that actually made us."

"We couldn't really use his rogues gallery, we couldn't really use his origin. It was not fun, honestly. We would've had to put so many limiters on our story to get it to lock into canon."

Winderbaum noted that attempts to make the series MCU canon put the team working on the series in a "hard place" and added, "Every single project I’ve worked on, they've all had a life of their own. You have to let them live their own lives and go where they want to go."

"It does have a lot of DNA that is very similar to the MCU depiction of the Tom Holland Spider-Man, but it really also draws all the way back to Steve Ditko," Winderbaum promised. "It's adjacent to the main continuity but really speaks to what is inherent about the character."

Check out this new promo art for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the X posts below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.