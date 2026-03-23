SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Mystery - Why Are Web-Shooters Missing In International Versions?

We're coming up to a week since the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer was released, and the long-awaited sneak peek is still dominating the conversation.

There's already speculation about a mystery character being edited out of the wall-crawler's fight with The Hand. Now, an apparent mistake (or oversight) in the international versions of the teaser adds further weight to organic web-shooter theories.

As a reminder, with Peter Parker undergoing a metamorphosis in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the prevailing theory is that the hero's powers will develop in a way that means he can ditch his web-shooters. The trailer lends some weight to that with the presence of two different types of webbing and the hero's newfound struggles with web-swinging.

If Spidey is set to transform into Man-Spider, then this organic webbing may be temporary. Either way, in the version of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer posted to the official Spider-Man and Sony Pictures YouTube accounts, Peter clearly has web-shooters on while being dragged across the side of a bus.

In the international version posted to Sony Pictures UK and Sony Pictures Brasil, for example, there are no web-shooters. So, have they been removed from the latter or added to the former? That's the big mystery.

Tom Holland was spotted wearing web-shooters on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland. With this being a scene clearly enhanced with VFX, a simple mistake may have been made. Still, it feels like Sony and Marvel Studios definitely want fans to speculate about Spidey's evolution.

"I think my favourite thing about Peter Parker is that he is always selfless," Holland said in a recent interview. "Everything that he does is for other people, and particularly in this movie, he is making the ultimate sacrifice to try and protect Ned and MJ. And that is having a really catastrophic effect on not only his personal life, but also his health."

"I think that is something that we've never dealt with in a Spider-Man movie before. And I think that it's just a really cool thing for us to explore."

Check out a comparison of screenshots from the international and domestic Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.