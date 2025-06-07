SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Shoot In An Iconic City That Once Doubled For Gotham

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still scheduled to begin shooting in the UK next month, and following reports that the movie will head to Italy and Morocco, we can now add Scotland to the list.

The Herald has confirmed that scenes will be filmed in Glasgow's city centre, meaning we'll likely get set photos (which may or may not give us a first look at the web-slinger's new costume).

For those of you who might be in the area, cameras will roll on Bothwell Street, St Vincent Street, Waterloo Street, Oak Street, and Richmond Street. The scenes sent out to residents reveal that the scenes being shot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will "involve vehicles in the road."

Yes, that's all we have to go on for now, but it probably means this is a car chase.

Several noteworthy movies and TV shows have been filmed in Glasgow, but The Batman ranks among the most noteworthy. The city doubled for Gotham, with nearly all the exterior on-location scenes shot there.

Many fans have questioned why Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up for an international shoot, especially when the hope and expectation is that this will be a street-level adventure.

Glasgow is likely doubling for New York, but Italy and Morocco? Spidey is definitely venturing further afield than Manhattan, and it's not outside the realm of possibility that we're getting another Multiversal tale. Remember, we've heard that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have elements of that and a street-level tale.

Production on the Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel is expected to last until October, putting it on track to be released as planned next summer.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which saw Marvel Comics give the wall-crawler a fresh start by ending his marriage to Mary Jane Watson and making his identity secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. You can learn more about how "Brand New Day" may influence the next Spider-Man movie here.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.