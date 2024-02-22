SPIDER-MAN 2: New Game+ Details Revealed Along With Additional Unlockable Suits And Features

We'd hoped it would launch at the end of last year, but it was recently confirmed that Spider-Man 2's New Game+ mode will finally be available on March 7. As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Insomniac has now revealed plans for Ultimate Levels and Golden Gadget styles, giving us plenty of reasons to revisit the sequel.

Mission replay is also being added (which means we can repeatedly lay waste to Oscorp's goons as Venom) as are new styles for Peter's symbiote story suits. They'll be unlocked through New Game+ Ultimate Levels and, this time, we'll be able to pick a colour for symbiote abilities.

As for other new costumes, we've learned that Hellfire Gala suits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are set to be added free of charge with the former designed by Russell Dauterman and the latter dreamed up by Bernard Chang.

Spider-Man 2 is also getting an updated Photo Mode, the option to change the time of day, and several new Accessibility features, including Audio Descriptions and Screen Reader.

It's also been revealed that a "Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack" is going on sale for $4.99, albeit for a limited time only.

"We're excited to announce two new suits for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that Insomniac Games, Marvel Games, and Gameheads have partnered to create. Early access to the Fly N’ Fresh suits will be available for $4.99. Starting March 7,2024 and continuing through April 5, 2024, PlayStation will donate $4.99 (100% of the purchase price) of each Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack in the United States to Gameheads, up to $1 million." "We appreciate your help in supporting Gameheads’ mission of empowering low-income youth and youth of color to thrive in the video games industry. Don’t worry, we don’t plan to start charging for suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2; the Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack will be available for at no additional cost to all players at a later date." Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack includes: Fly Suit for Peter

Fresh Suit for Miles

10 photo mode stickers

2 photo mode frames

It's good to know that Insomniac charging for suits won't become the norm and, in this instance, it's hard to complain when 100% of the proceeds will be going to such an amazing cause.

Take a closer look at Spider-Man 2's new suits in the X posts below.