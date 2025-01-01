YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Reveals First Look At Daredevil, Doctor Strange, & More

Marvel Studios recently debuted the first trailer for upcoming Disney+ animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and some new promo art has now been shared online, giving us a first look at several of the show's supporting heroes and villains.

In addition to a Matt Murdock/Daredevil - who will be voiced by Charlie Cox - the art spotlights Doctor Octopus, Doctor Strange, Scorpion, another villain we assume to be a new take on Pyro, and two mysterious female characters. There's speculation that the one on the left is Screwball, but we're not sure who the other is supposed to be.

In addition, we get another look at Spidey in his classic red and blue costume, his initial homemade outfit, and the white Future Foundation-inspired costume which is reportedly known as the Oscorp suit.

It seems this universe's Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) will start out as a mentor to Peter Parker before ultimately turning against the young hero and taking up the Green Goblin mantle.

The 10-episode animated series "follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

Check out the artwork at the links below.

Here's what Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, had to say about the show in a recent interview.

"I mean, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least. I think it’s really going to surprise people. It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics. It’s Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It’s so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with."

He added, "Similarly, just because it’s long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

The voice cast also features Hudson Thames (What If…?) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Eugene Byrd (Bones) as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson (Transformers: Earthspark) as Harry Osborn, and Hugh Dancy (Law & Order) as Otto Octavius.