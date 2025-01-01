YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Reveals First Look At Daredevil, Doctor Strange, & More

Some new promotional artwork for Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man gives us a first look at several of the webhead's supporting heroes and villains...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 01, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Marvel Studios recently debuted the first trailer for upcoming Disney+ animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and some new promo art has now been shared online, giving us a first look at several of the show's supporting heroes and villains.

In addition to a Matt Murdock/Daredevil - who will be voiced by Charlie Cox - the art spotlights Doctor Octopus, Doctor Strange, Scorpion, another villain we assume to be a new take on Pyro, and two mysterious female characters. There's speculation that the one on the left is Screwball, but we're not sure who the other is supposed to be.

In addition, we get another look at Spidey in his classic red and blue costume, his initial homemade outfit, and the white Future Foundation-inspired costume which is reportedly known as the Oscorp suit.

It seems this universe's Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) will start out as a mentor to Peter Parker before ultimately turning against the young hero and taking up the Green Goblin mantle.

The 10-episode animated series "follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

Check out the artwork at the links below.

Here's what Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, had to say about the show in a recent interview.

"I mean, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least. I think it’s really going to surprise people. It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics. It’s Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It’s so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with."

He added, "Similarly, just because it’s long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

The voice cast also features Hudson Thames (What If…?) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Eugene Byrd (Bones) as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson (Transformers: Earthspark) as Harry Osborn, and Hugh Dancy (Law & Order) as Otto Octavius.

Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/1/2025, 1:47 PM
Don't think it is the first look, wasn't there a huge image showing DOZENS of characters it will feature officialy released a long time ago??? Fairly certain all of those were on that and I'm sure someone has a link to the image I'm talking about to chec.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/1/2025, 1:49 PM
@Apophis71 - you might be right... I haven't been keeping up with this one at all.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/1/2025, 1:50 PM
@MarkCassidy - Fair, me either TBH but...

...all good anyway and keep up the good work :D
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 1:53 PM
@Apophis71 - you mean this one?.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/1/2025, 1:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yup, that's the one thanks :D
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/1/2025, 1:48 PM
The art is so nice and classic in images but the way it looks in motion is terrible. They should have hand drawn animated it instead. It looks so dated and it's not even out yet. This is one project I think they should have cancelled.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 1:51 PM
Cool , I honestly do like the art style personally!!.

Maybe I’ll get used to the animation as I see more but as of now , it’s just decent at best for me…

Would have preferred if it was 2D but the 3D cel shaded look is giving me vibes of Spider Man:The New Animated series aswell as the Ultimate Spider Man video game!!.





Anyway , I think the show looks fun so I’ll definitely give it a shot!!.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 1/1/2025, 1:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I loved that show. Underrated.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 2:05 PM
@SpiderParker - it was.

NPH made a good Peter.
epc1122
epc1122 - 1/1/2025, 2:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I agree. Haven’t seen it in awhile but I think I remember it ended on a cliffhanger which is a shame.
Robby
Robby - 1/1/2025, 1:58 PM
Is this connected to the MCU?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/1/2025, 2:10 PM
@Robby - NOT the sacred timeline of the MCU, no, but in a multiverse saga nothing to prevent any from this turing up in Secret Wars so depends what you mean by MCU. They were considering doing pre-Civil War at first but realised how tough it would be to keep it canon to the prime timeline MCU as for instance would prevent them using Norman Osborn and a LOT more.

In other words this is as MCU as Xmen 97' was/is and far, far less so than Agents of Shield was/is but tried (reportedly) to keep this Peter as close to being LIKE the MCU Peter was even if the path and supporting characters differ.
Evansly
Evansly - 1/1/2025, 1:59 PM
I have little interest in this and it's a little older theme than my kids watch currently.

I also can't help but want this to fail just so we can get the 90s Spider-man back. Usually I want good content but I would love to see the 90s show get the X-men 97 treatment
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 2:09 PM
@Evansly - why not both lol?.

Kidding aside , while the nostalgic part of me would love to get a 90’s Spidey continuation I also am interested to see this new version and hope it’s good.

The 90’s show theme though still remains one of if the best intros of all time.
Evansly
Evansly - 1/1/2025, 2:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm sure both would be great but I don't see Disney making another Spider-man show when this is running
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 2:57 PM
@Evansly - that’s true though you never know

I would have lived Spectacular to come back somehow but oh well.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/1/2025, 2:01 PM
Hope the show is good. We haven't had a great cartoon since Spectacular.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 2:05 PM
@MCUKnight11 - still the best Spider man content imo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 2:03 PM
I like Scorpions sleeveless look and I think the guy running is meant to be Speed Demon given the color scheme…

User Comment Image

If so then I like the show also focusing more on the obscure villains of Spidey’s rogues gallery aswell though not sure who the fire guy or 2 ladies are.

Also interesting they are highlighting the 3 suits given we we have seen that he’ll be wearing 5-6 it seems atleast…

Those might just be for special circumstances while these 3 are the mains from which we start with the Homemade suit then Oscorp (which is really just Future Foundation) and then the classic red & blue which is likely towards the end of the season.
GEEK
GEEK - 1/1/2025, 2:26 PM
Isn't the young lady with the laser spikes supposed to be the newer Tarantula?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/1/2025, 2:31 PM
@GEEK - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/1/2025, 2:33 PM
Where is the Dardevil image?
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/1/2025, 2:50 PM
@KennKathleen - Was just about to ask that.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/1/2025, 2:42 PM
Love that animation.
grif
grif - 1/1/2025, 2:49 PM
dd doc oc and doc strange are white. somethings wrong

